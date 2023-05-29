NBA playoffs: Celtics PG Malcolm Brogdon set to return for Game 7 vs. Heat after elbow injury

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) dribbles the ball during Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Malcolm Brogdon is set to return for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

The Boston Celtics point guard and NBA's Sixth Man of the Year plans to play in their game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears . Brogdon missed Game 6 on Saturday in Miami while dealing with a partial tear in the tendon in his right elbow.

Brogdon is still dealing with soreness in his forearm, but the swelling and pain has subsided in recent days and he “feels more confident about being able to make a positive impact” in the game, per ESPN.

Brogdon, 30, is in his first season with the Celtics. He’s averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists off the bench this season. He’s struggled in his last three games with Boston, however, and shot a combined 1-of-13 from the field with just two points in Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5.