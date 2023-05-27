NBA playoffs: Celtics-Heat Game 6 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, top, dunks as Miami Heat forward Kevin Love defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference Final series Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa )

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Never say never. No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in 150 tries. The No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics were facing that hole, then rattled off two straight wins to claw back into the Eastern Conference finals and force Game 6 against the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat on Saturday in Miami.

The series seems renewed and the Celtics aren't about to go quietly into the night. They still need to win two more games to return to the NBA Finals. The West's top-seeded Denver Nuggets await the winner of this series for a June 1 start to the Finals.

How to watch Celtics at Heat

Who: No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics at No. 8-seeded Miami Heat

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 6 (Heat lead, 3-2)

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: TNT

Follow Celtics at Heat, Game 6 live updates

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports 

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!