NBA playoffs: Celtics Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon out for Game 6 vs. Heat

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

If the Boston Celtics are going to force an Eastern Conference finals Game 7 and a chance at history, they'll have to do it without Malcolm Brogdon.

The 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year was ruled out Saturday, hours before Game 6, with what the team called a right forearm strain. He had initially been considered questionable for the must-win game.

Brogdon's injury might be more serious than a simple forearm strain, though, as The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported earlier this week through a partial tear in his arm where the elbow meets the forearm.

This article will be updated with more information.

