NBA playoffs: Celtics-Heat Game 3 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is guarded by Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The No. 8-seeded Miami Heat took a stunning two wins in Boston to open the Eastern Conference finals. Now, the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics must find an answer in South Beach before their season ends prematurely. Jimmy Butler is guiding the Heat with eye-popping stats, finding ways to win against the top East teams this season.

"I've said it all year long," Butler said after Game 2. "We are going to ride with one another until the wheels fall off."

The Celtics, meanwhile, need to find consistent shooting from their starters while the wheels are still at least mostly on. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford have all struggled at times in this series and postseason.

How to watch Celtics at Heat

Who: No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics at No. 8-seeded Miami Heat

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 3 (Heat lead, 2-0)

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: TNT

Follow Boston Celtics at Miami Heat live updates

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports