NBA playoffs: Chris Paul ruled out of Nuggets-Suns Game 2 with groin injury

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul looks on late in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Chris Paul left Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets Monday with a groin injury.

The Phoenix Suns point guard sustained the injury with around 5 minutes remaining the third quarter. He sustained the injury while battling for a rebound with Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He immediately clutched his left groin after jumping and was slow to join his teammates in the frontcourt on the ensuing Suns possession.

He left for the locker room at the next stoppage in play with 4:32 remaining. The Suns announced in the fourth quarter that he wouldn't return because of left groin tightness.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!