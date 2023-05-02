NBA playoffs: Chris Paul ruled out of Nuggets-Suns Game 2 with groin injury

Chris Paul left Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets Monday with a groin injury.
The Phoenix Suns point guard sustained the injury with around 5 minutes remaining the third quarter. He sustained the injury while battling for a rebound with Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He immediately clutched his left groin after jumping and was slow to join his teammates in the frontcourt on the ensuing Suns possession.
He left for the locker room at the next stoppage in play with 4:32 remaining. The Suns announced in the fourth quarter that he wouldn't return because of left groin tightness.