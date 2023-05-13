NBA playoffs: Heat become first No. 8 seed to reach conference finals since 1999

The Miami Heat eliminated the New York Knicks to become the first No. 8 seed to reach conference finals since 1999.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led Miami led with 24 and 23 points in the 96-92 win, despite a massive effort from Jalen Brunson.

THE HEAT KEEP THE FLAME ON 🔥



Miami becomes the second 8-seed to reach the Conference Finals since seeding began in 1984. pic.twitter.com/mGY7gPNbaz — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2023

A highlight-worthy fadeaway from Jalen Brunson served as an early indication that he was fully recovered after playing all 48 minutes of Game 5.

By the end of the first, he notched 15 points on 5-7 shooting from the field.

Fade game in his bag 💪 pic.twitter.com/TqOoHYG8OL — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 12, 2023

RJ Barrett was aggressive in the paint for the Knicks, drawing three fouls in seven minutes. He found himself on the line again after he was fouled by Kevin Love with 5:29 remaining in the first quarter. Barrett made both of his free-throw attempts to go 8-for-8 and put the Knicks up 17-14.

After Brunson made a 26-foot jumper with 3:43 remaining, Julius Randle took center stage. He drove to the basket for a made layup, despite a foul from Caleb Martin and then secured an extra point at the line. After a defensive rebound from Josh Hart, Randle made a mid-range shot assisted by Brunson for back-to-back buckets.

After Randles' burst the Knicks were up 31-17, forcing Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra to call a full time out with 2:40 remaining in the first.

Post-huddle, the Heat went on a 7-0 run in the final 1:40 of the first, highlighted by Kyle Lowry making both of this free throws after he was fouled by Hart. Jimmy Butler snatched a rebound on the other end of the floor, allowing Lowry to make a 3. Randle made a bad pass that was intercepted by Martin, which allowed Butler to make a quick shot for the Heat.

Seeing a dent in the Knicks' lead, head coach Tom Thibodeau called a timeout as well.

The Knicks were able to close the first quarter up 31-24.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Thibodeau gave Brunson his first first rest since Game 4 and subbed in Miles McBride. It seemed like Brunson could barely take a few breaths before he Heat took full advantage of his absence.

In another unanswered flurry of buckets, Bam Adebayo went off to help the Heat get a 37-36 lead with 7:48 remaining in the second quarter. He made a free throw after a foul from Isaiah Hartenstein, then made a jumper and a dunk.

BAM FOR THE LEAD.



10-0 Heat run 🔥



📺: ESPN | Game 6 | MIA leads 3-2 pic.twitter.com/fNRpCmnSQY — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2023

Another bucket from Adebayo in the final minute of the second gave him 17 points headed into halftime, but Brunson responded with a floating jump shot on the other end of the floor to put the Knicks up 50-49.

He was called for a foul with less than 30 seconds in the half. Free throws from Max Strus gave the Heat a 51-50 lead to to close the second quarter, despite only hitting two 3s.

Starting the third quarter, Brunson and Barrett both had three fouls. With two crucial Knicks in foul trouble, the Knicks opened the period 0-6 from the field.

The Heat took a 56-52 lead after Adebayo made his second free-throw line appearance thanks to a foul from Mitchell Robinson, going 5-for-5 from the line.

Butler continued his strong showing, scoring his 17th point with three minutes remaining in the third. Adebayo leads the Heat with 19 points, while Randle hit a slump for the Knicks, shooting 3-of-12 from the field with 13 points. Brunson had a game-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

It was a 3-point game headed into the fourth quarter with the Heat up 71-74.

Down four points early in the fourth, Brunson became the first Knicks since Patrick Ewing in 1990 to record at least 30 points in three straight playoff games. The Heat made a series of major buckets to take an 82-76 lead with 6:55 left in the game.

Trailing 87-81, The Knicks called a timeout with 3:24 left at what seemed like a make-or-break moment for their season.