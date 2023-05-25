NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 5 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Boston Celtics (116) Vs. Miami Heat (99) At Kaseya Center Miami, FL - May 23: As Miami Heat fans head for the exits in the background, Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum hits a shot over Heat SF Caleb Martin. The Celtics beat the Heat, 116-99, in Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Boston Celtics pulled one back from the surprising eighth-seed Miami Heat, but will avoiding a sweep turn into an improbable comeback? The Eastern Conference finals is now a best-of-three series with games alternating between cities.

Game 5 is back in Boston and is another win-or-(stay)-home game for the Celtics. Game 6 in Miami would be on Saturday with a potential Game 7 on Monday in Boston. The NBA Finals, where the West's top-seeded Denver Nuggets await, begin on June 1.

"We can't relax," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after Game 4, per The Associated Press. "We have to keep the same level of intensity, the same mindset, the same focus in the next game."

How to watch Heat at Celtics 

Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 5 (Heat lead 3-1)

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday

TV: TNT

Live updates: Follow the stats with Yahoo Sports

Follow the Heat at Celtics live updates

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports

