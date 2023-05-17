NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 1 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is defended by Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are very familiar with each other in the postseason. Wednesday's start of the Eastern Conference finals will mark the third such matchup between the teams in four seasons, including the Celtics' seven-game win in last season's ECF.

"It's not the same team as last year. Jimmy [Butler] is still Jimmy and Spo is still Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra]," Celtics star Jaylen Brown said, per The Associated Press. "But we've got to make sure that we're aware of everybody else."

How to watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 1

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When:8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

TV: TNT

Follow Miami Heat at Boston Celtics live updates