NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler cleared to return from ankle injury, will play in Game 3 against Knicks

It's going to take a lot more than an ankle injury to keep Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler from winning a ring. Butler was cleared to return and will play in Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Heat announced.
Butler sustained the injury during Game 1. He remained in the game despite the injury. Miami won the contest 108-101. Butler was unable to play in Game 2, which the Heat lost 111-105.
#NYKvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available to play in today’s Game 3 vs the Knicks.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 6, 2023
Despite the injury, Butler played a team-high 45 points during the Heat's Game 1 win. He also scored 25 points, which led the Heat.
