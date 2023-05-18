NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler, Heat take Game 1 over Boston after huge third quarter rally

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics May 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles during the second half against the Boston Celtics in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports - 20688708

The Boston Celtics are the latest team unable to find an answer Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Heat, after initially looking outmatched at TD Garden on Wednesday night, rallied in the second half before holding on to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Butler put up 35 points, and helped lead the Heat to a massive 46-point third quarter before taking the 123-116 win in Boston.

After a tight first quarter to start the night, the Celtics finally surged ahead in the second after a massive 20-5 run in the middle of the period. That briefly gave Boston a 13-point lead, before it had to settle with a nine-point advantage at halftime. While the Heat shot nearly 54% from the field as a team in the first half, and were led by 15 points from Butler, they had nine turnovers for 19 Celtics points.

Jayson Tatum also had 18 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Celtics took a huge 40-16 advantage in points scored in the paint. A lot of that came from center Robert Williams, who put up 12 points and didn’t miss a single shot from the lane in the first 24 minutes.

The Heat completely flipped the game around to start the second half, and tied things up almost instantly after opening the third on a 21-12 run while shooting 9-of-13 from the field. That left Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla livid.

Miami outscored the Celtics 46-25 in the Q3.



46 is the most points scored in any quarter in Heat postseason history. pic.twitter.com/MssDsU5GjF — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 18, 2023

Miami didn’t stop there. The Heat put up 46 points in the third quarter and outscored Boston by 21 in the period to suddenly take a 12-point lead, their largest of the game. They went 6-of-9 from behind the arc as a team and had just a single turnover in the period. It marked the highest scoring playoff quarter in Heat history.

While Boston cut the game back to five points in the first 94 seconds of the fourth quarter, and held it there for most of the period, it was Caleb Martin who drilled a wide open 3-pointer late before Butler followed suit with a wild bucket over Malcolm Brogdon that sealed the seven point win.

lmaoooo that bounce for Butler pic.twitter.com/Txc4UJq7nK — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 18, 2023

Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Jaylen Brown added 22 points and nine rebounds, and Brogdon finished with 19 points off the bench. The Celtics, who narrowly got past the Philadelphia 76ers in their semifinals series after a 51-point performance from Tatum on Sunday, shot just 10-of-29 from the 3-point line as a team on Wednesday night.

Burtler added seven assists, five rebounds and a playoff career-high six assists in the win for the Heat — who reached the conference finals after rolling past the New York Knicks 4-2. Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Miami shot just better than 54% from the field as a team, and went 16-of-31 from the 3-point line.

Game 2 of the series is set for Friday night in Boston.

