NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid exits Game 1 vs. Knicks with apparent leg injury

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during a break in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are holding their breath on Joel Embiid.

The former MVP exited Game 1 against the New York Knicks after sustaining an apparent injury in the second quarter. It was an incredible, off-the-backboard dunk, but Embiid immediately went down upon landing and grabbed his knee.

Embiid remained on the floor, looking wide-eyed at the ceiling as trainers evaluated his leg. He was eventually helped off the court and to the locker room.

A left knee injury in particular is concerning for Embiid, who missed more than two months of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the same knee.

This article will be updated with more information.

