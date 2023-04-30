NBA playoffs: Julius Randle expected to be out for Knicks-Heat Game 1, per report

Sunday marks a milestone for the New York Knicks, which will enter the Eastern Conference semifinals in a decade. Forward Julius Randle is not likely to play in the first game of the series against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Randle's expected absence is due to an ankle sprain he sustained on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Knicks' first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2023
The Knicks closed out the Cleveland Cavaliers106-95 on Wednesday. With less than 90 seconds remaining in the first half, Randle rose up to contest Caris LeVert's jump shot near the free-throw line. As he came back down, Randle landed on the opponent's foot and rolled his left ankle. After attempting to get up, he remained on the court and was eventually sent to the locker room.
Randle first sprained his left ankle in March, but returned in time for Game 1 of their series against the Cavaliers.
Julius Randle heads to the locker room after re-injuring his ankle pic.twitter.com/2NhlqAWLOM— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023
This story will be updated with more information shortly.