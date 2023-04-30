NBA playoffs: Julius Randle expected to be out for Knicks-Heat Game 1, per report

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks stands on the court during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Sunday marks a milestone for the New York Knicks, which will enter the Eastern Conference semifinals in a decade. Forward Julius Randle is not likely to play in the first game of the series against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle's expected absence is due to an ankle sprain he sustained on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Knicks' first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2023

The Knicks closed out the Cleveland Cavaliers106-95 on Wednesday. With less than 90 seconds remaining in the first half, Randle rose up to contest Caris LeVert's jump shot near the free-throw line. As he came back down, Randle landed on the opponent's foot and rolled his left ankle. After attempting to get up, he remained on the court and was eventually sent to the locker room.

Randle first sprained his left ankle in March, but returned in time for Game 1 of their series against the Cavaliers.

Julius Randle heads to the locker room after re-injuring his ankle pic.twitter.com/2NhlqAWLOM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023

This story will be updated with more information shortly.