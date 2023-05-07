NBA playoffs: Lakers wallop Warriors to take 2-1 series lead in Western Conference semifinals

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles around JaMychal Green #1 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers got 25 points and 13 rebounds from Anthony Davis in Game 3, mirroring his Game 1 performance, to grab a 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. LeBron James added 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points. Andrew Wiggins (16 points) and Klay Thompson (15) were the only other Warrior players in double figures. Game 4 is 10 p.m. ET Monday (TNT) in Los Angeles.

Recap of Warriors-Lakers Game 3