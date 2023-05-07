NBA playoffs: Lakers wallop Warriors to take 2-1 series lead in Western Conference semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers got 25 points and 13 rebounds from Anthony Davis in Game 3, mirroring his Game 1 performance, to grab a 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. LeBron James added 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points. Andrew Wiggins (16 points) and Klay Thompson (15) were the only other Warrior players in double figures. Game 4 is 10 p.m. ET Monday (TNT) in Los Angeles.