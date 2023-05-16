NBA playoffs: Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers meet in the postseason for the second time in four years. While the teams have changed a lot since that last meeting, which ended in the Lakers' 2020 title in the Walt Disney World bubble, there are some (very) familiar faces.
Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray lead the top-seeded Nuggets, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis helm the revamped Lakers. The Joker vs. AD matchup will be the early one to watch as Game 1 tips off Tuesday.
Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine looks at the three biggest storylines to watch in the Western Conference finals.
How to watch Lakers at Nuggets
Who: No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets
What: Western Conference finals, Game 1
Where: Ball Arena, Denver
When:8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday
TV: ESPN