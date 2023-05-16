NBA playoffs: Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets defends Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers meet in the postseason for the second time in four years. While the teams have changed a lot since that last meeting, which ended in the Lakers' 2020 title in the Walt Disney World bubble, there are some (very) familiar faces.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray lead the top-seeded Nuggets, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis helm the revamped Lakers. The Joker vs. AD matchup will be the early one to watch as Game 1 tips off Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine looks at the three biggest storylines to watch in the Western Conference finals.

How to watch Lakers at Nuggets

Who: No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers at No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets

What: Western Conference finals, Game 1

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

When:8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

TV: ESPN

