NBA playoffs: LeBron James doesn't shake hands, Dillon Brooks avoids media after Lakers eliminate Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The feud between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks ended ... pretty much how everyone expected. James stayed true to his word and let his actions speak louder than his words following the Lakers' Game 6 win. Brooks, on the other hand, did a complete 180 after talking smack early in the series.

James made it clear how he felt about Brooks and the Grizzlies before Game 6 ended. With 14.1 seconds left, James walked back to the Lakers' locker room. He had no interest in shaking hands with the Grizzlies after a 125-85 victory.

Brooks took a much different approach. Earlier in the series, Brooks called out James following the Grizzlies' win in Game 2. After that contest, Brooks said James was "old." Brooks added, "I don't respect no one 'til they come and give me 40." The Lakers won Game 6 by 40 points.

Following Game 6, Brooks decided he didn't want to deal with the backlash from those comments. He apparently left the locker room before media was allowed to speak with players.

Dillon Brooks exited the locker room before the media was allowed to enter postgame. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2023

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise Brooks didn't want to talk after the loss. After his Game 2 trash talk, Brooks failed to rise to the occasion. He finished the six-game series with just 63 points. And added 20 personal fouls, including one in which he was ejected after hitting James in the groin.

Dillon Brooks (series): 63 points, 77 shots, 24 made field goals, 20 personal fouls — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐨 (@FlyByKnite) April 29, 2023

While James' exit from the court was subdued, the Lakers seemed to enjoy the victory in the locker room.

Grizzlies have to answer some questions after loss to Lakers

The Grizzlies now find themselves in a difficult spot following Friday's loss. Before the season, Morant suggested the team had its sights set on the Eastern Conference and didn't care about the West. In doing so, he seemed to imply it was a foregone conclusion the Grizzlies would win the Western Conference this season.

Morant was asked about those comments Friday, and said he would deal with the criticism that comes his way.

"I don't mind. I said it. I'll deal with it."



Ja on his "I'm fine in the West" comment pic.twitter.com/26wrrXIvQn — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 29, 2023

Morant and the Grizzlies could follow through on that promise in future seasons, but the team needs to figure out a way to get over that hump. Friday proved there's still plenty of work to be done if the Grizzlies hope to be the team to beat in the West.