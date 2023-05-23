NBA playoffs: LeBron James leading Lakers in must-win Game 4 vs. Nuggets; live updates, scores, how to watch, TV

The stat is ubiquitous in these conference finals: No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers face such a hole in Game 4 on Monday night in Denver. The Denver Nuggets also have never swept a playoff opponent.
"We know next game is going to be another test," Jamal Murray said, per The Associated Press. "They're going to come out more aggressive. [Anthony Davis] is going to be more aggressive. LeBron [James] is going to be more aggressive, so the crowd is going to be more into it."
In a season where the Western Conference never fully settled, the Nuggets have clearly risen to the occasion and proven their dominance over all comers.
"I mean, I never doubted my team," Nikola Jokić said, per The Associated Press. "We have some really good players that can step up in the right moment, and that's what we did."
How to watch Nuggets at Lakers
Who: No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets at No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers
What: Western Conference finals, Game 4 (Nuggets lead, 3-0)
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
When: 8:30 p.m. ET Monday
TV: ESPN