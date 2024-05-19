NBA Playoffs: Luka Dončić leads 17-point Mavericks comeback to finish off Thunder

NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) after scoring during the second quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to their second Western Conference finals with Luka Dončić, primarily thanks to Dončić.

The Slovenian star led his team on 17-point comeback to finish off the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games, winning 117-116 on Saturday against the top seed in the Western Conference. Dallas will face the winner of the Game 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Dončić finished the game with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, the seventh playoff triple-double of his career.

This article will be updated with more information.