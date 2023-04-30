NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry leads Warriors to Western Conference Semifinals with historic performance over Kings

All through the regular season, fans and media pundits debated whether the Sacramento Kings were “contenders or pretenders.” As the “Beam Team” took the court on Sunday for the finale of its first-round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors, there was no more question.

Fresh off a statement victory on the Warriors’ home court, the Kings were back at home after pushing the defending NBA champions to a Game 7.

But It was win or go home, and the Warriors decided their season wasn’t ending yet, advancing to the Western Conference semifinals with a 120-100 win led by a historic performance from Stephen Curry.

Scoring a playoff career-high 50 points, Curry broke the Game 7 record Kevin Durant set in 2021.

In case you’re wondering, the Game 7 record for points is 48 by Kevin Durant in the 2021 Conf Semis vs Bucks (in OT). Stephen Curry currently has 45. @ESPNStatsInfo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 30, 2023

Draymond Green was first to score with a quick dunk, but Kings’ Kevin Huerter quickly responded with a three on the other end. Such was the first half, a back-and-forth battle.

Sacramento led by five 90 seconds into the game. The Warriors went on to take an 18-12 lead as the Kings shot 5 for 13 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range across the opening six minutes.

The first quarter was all about the Kings’ bench, which went 3-for-7 from three with no turnovers. Terence Davis hit two 3-pointers to tie the game 25-25 with less than two minutes remaining in the first.

De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles followed with 3s of their own to give the Kings a 31-30 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With the Warriors down 45-42 halfway through the second, Curry notably missed two consecutive free throws. Shocking as it may have been, he still posted a whopping 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists by halftime.

The most notable outlier at the half was the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. He posted 7 points after shooting 1-10 from the field and missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Tough first half aside, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stuck with him into the third quarter.

Kickstarted by a deep 3 from Stephen Curry to give the Warriors a lead in the third quarter, Golden State opened with a 13-4 run in just a little over four minutes. Curry kept cooking and Sacramento's defense wasn't able to slow him down.

Next, the the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

