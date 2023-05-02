NBA playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul reportedly expected to miss Games 3-5 after groin injury vs. Nuggets

If the Phoenix Suns are going to avoid a sweep against the Denver Nuggets, they will have to do it without Chris Paul.

The veteran point guard is expected to miss Games 3-5 in the Western Conference finals after sustaining a groin injury in Game 2, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He will reportedly be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

