NBA playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul reportedly expected to miss Games 3-5 after groin injury vs. Nuggets

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

If the Phoenix Suns are going to avoid a sweep against the Denver Nuggets, they will have to do it without Chris Paul.

The veteran point guard is expected to miss Games 3-5 in the Western Conference finals after sustaining a groin injury in Game 2, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He will reportedly be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

This article will be updated with more information.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!