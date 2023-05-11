NBA playoffs: Suns center Deandre Ayton to miss Game 6 vs. Nuggets with rib contusion

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) heads to bench after being injured in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Phoenix Suns will be without Deandre Ayton on Thursday night.

Ayton was ruled out of Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets due to a rib contusion, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2023

Ayton took a shot in the Suns' blowout loss in Game 5 on Tuesday night in the first quarter after colliding with Nuggets guard Bruce Brown. He said after the game that he was "fine," but that he struggled to simply get up in the moments after he hit Brown.

Deandre Ayton was in pain from his bandaged lower right rib cage at his locker after Game 5.



Ayton said he’s “fine” from the “bone-on-bone” collision with Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, who kneed him as Brown drove to the hole in 1Q. Ayton couldn’t run back on offense after that play. pic.twitter.com/PLUfA6yNM0 — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) May 10, 2023

Antyon finished the game, and had 14 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes in the 118-102 loss. He's averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds so far in the series with the Nuggets.

