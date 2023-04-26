NBA playoffs: Suns survive starless Clippers in closeout game thanks to Devin Booker's 47 points

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns Apr 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates after slam dunking the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 20539313

The Los Angeles Clippers did not go down without a fight.

On the brink of elimination, they threatened to stay alive on Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in street clothes.

But Devin Booker shut down the threat with a xx-point scoring outburst. The Phoenix Suns sharpshooter scored 25 points in a 50-point third quarter for the Suns that saw them turn a 70-61 halftime deficit into a 111-94 lead at the third-quarter break. The hot stretch didn't put L.A. away.

Phoenix had to fade a fourth-quarter Clippers rally that included a 12-0 run to hold on for a xxx-xxx win. The Clippers cut a 20-point Suns lead to as close as 132-130 in the final two minutes. But a Kevin Durant transition layup put Phoenix up by four, and the Clippers didn't score again.