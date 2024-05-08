NBA playoffs: Thunder roll past Mavericks in Game 1 as youth prevails again

Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 07: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

In a matchup of dynamic duos, Oklahoma City's reigned supreme on Tuesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren powered the Thunder to a 117-95 win over Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

After a tight first quarter, the Thunder asserted control to take a nine-point halftime lead. The Mavericks cut that deficit to one in the third, but the Thunder hit back with a run of their own to bump their lead back to double digits. The Mavericks never threatened in the fourth, and the Thunder walk away with a convincing Game 1 win.

Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Thunder offense with a game-high 29 points alongside nine rebounds and nine assists. He had 19 at halftime to outscore the combined first-half effort (18 points) from Dončić and Irving. Irving picked up the pace with nine third-quarter points including a 3-pointer to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 66-65. But it wasn't enough.

The Thunder responded to the Dallas run with a 14-4 run of their own to extend their lead back to 80-69. They capped the run with a Holmgren block of Irving in the lane that set up a Gilgeous-Alexander 3-pointer on the other end.

Chet with the rejection on one end, SGA with the triple on the other 🔥🔥



It's LOUD in OKC as they retake a double-digit lead on TNT. pic.twitter.com/ajpYhLeIym — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2024

The Thunder entered these playoffs as the West's No. 1 seed but surrounded by questions about their viability against playoff-tested teams. They're the youngest roster in the postseason and posses a dearth of players with postseason experience.

That inexperience wasn't an issue in a first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. Against a Mavericks team featuring playoff-tested stars in Dončić and Irving, it did not matter Tuesday night.Youth prevailed against a Mavericks team that shot the ball poorly and turned it over 15 times.

This story will be updated.