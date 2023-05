Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors extended the series at least one more game, but the Los Angeles Lakers may have lost more than just Game 5. Anthony Davis left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury after Kevon Looney inadvertently hit him. His status for Game 6 is unclear.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 25 and Draymond Green had 20 in the Warriors' 121-106 win. For the Lakers, LeBron James scored 25 points. Game 6 is Friday in Los Angeles.

Recap of Lakers-Warriors Game 5