NBA style of play criticism, JJ Redick's stellar coaching and Joel Embiid's knee dooming Sixers

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones do a deep dive on the criticism the NBA has received for the current style of play.

Vince and Bomani then breakdown the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Denver Nuggets and if their defensive effort will be sustainable in the playoffs.

Later, Vince and Bomani praise Gregg Popovich and discuss what the Philadelphia 76ers should do with Joel Embiid.

(01:13) PK Subban criticizes NBA players

(04:47) NBA culture, style of play being heavily scrutinized

(32:52) Lakers-Nuggets reaction

(39:36) Potential matchups in NBA playoffs

(52:29) Gregg Popovich out for season

(53:19) Joel Embiid knee injury

(57:07) Gregg Popovich the best coach ever?

