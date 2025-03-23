NCAA tournament: Chaotic CBS score bug adds confusion to already wild BYU-Wisconsin game

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 22: Kamari McGee #4 and Max Klesmit #11 of the Wisconsin Badgers react to a play in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 22, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BYU's win over Wisconsin Saturday had plenty of chaos on its own. It didn't need any help from the CBS broadcast.

In a game that featured a flagrant 2 ejection for "non-incidental contact to the groin" and a last-second shot that came up painfully short, BYU held off a late Wisconsin rally to advance to the Sweet 16.

The final score read: BYU 91, Wisconsin 89. If you trust the scoreboard, that is.

There was reason for skepticism after the CBS score bug went haywire and displayed wild scores for Wisconsin during the game.

At one point, the score bug awarded Wisconsin a 220-something to 38 lead.

An incredible first half for the Badgers pic.twitter.com/LKetIZUKJU — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 23, 2025

Whatever that number is, it adds up to significant advantage for the Badgers.

Another screenshot shows that the lead actually stood at 225-38.

The scorebug was bugging 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lrr3353C1L — DAX (@DaxOnAir) March 23, 2025

How did Wisconsin lose?

Video tells the true story. Sometimes when Wisconsin scored, the Badgers' scoring column went off like a slot machine. Or a random number generator. And it worked in Wisconsin's favor.

We got our hands on the Wisconsin scorebug pic.twitter.com/Ftm9XfxVcQ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 23, 2025

Unfortunately for Wisconsin, CBS' score bug was not cited as the official score of record. And the Badgers' season is done short of the Sweet 16 after they managed to score a measly 89 points against BYU.