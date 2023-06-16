Netflix announces Season 3 slate of 'UNTOLD,' featuring 'Swamp Kings,' the story of Urban Meyer and Florida Gators

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2008, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, left, and coach Urban Meyer celebrate in the fourth quarter against Georgia during an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida beat Georgia 49-10, the season after Georgia defeated Florida 42-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton, File)

Netflix announced the release dates for Volume 3 of its docuseries “UNTOLD,” which will premiere weekly beginning Aug. 1. Volume 3 features stories surrounding Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte and BALCO and culminate with the heavily anticipated “Swamp Kings” highlighting head coach Urban Meyer, quarterback Tim Tebow and the rest of the 2006-2009 Florida Gators football team.

Netflix will release those films across four weeks starting with “UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child” and finishing with “UNTOLD Swamp Kings.” The first three installments about Paul, Manziel and Conte will each be a film running at 70-75 minutes. The Gators' story will be four episodes, each about 45 minutes.

During an appearance on "The Buddy Martin Show" last week, Meyer called the documentary, which drops on Aug. 22, "a celebration of some great football players and a great football team and a great university."

Meyer added: "There were some lows. We lost a few games. We had some issues on the team. But we also had incredible people. Great, great football players and great people and one of the greatest football players of all time in the quarterback, Timmy [Tebow]."

UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Paul’s story premieres Aug. 1, and will dive into the former child actor’s story from his star turn on the Disney Channel, to internet sensation to becoming one of the most interesting figures in boxing.

UNTOLD: Johnny Football

This airs Aug. 8, and will highlight the rise and fall of one of the most notorious “what-if” stories from college football. As Manziel electrified fans on the field at Texas A&M, he also electrified the party scene as he dealt with scandals and scrutiny. Manziel details his journey, which includes flopping in the NFL.

UNTOLD: Hall of Shame

Releasing on Aug. 15, the film highlights the notorious Victor Conte, who is entwined with one of the biggest doping scandal in sports history that included Barry Bonds, Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. The film includes an interview with Montgomery.

UNTOLD: Swamp Kings

All four episodes premiere Aug. 22, as the series dives into the turbulent and historic years of the Gators under Meyer. That team featured stars such as Tebow, Percy Harvin, Carlos Dunlap, Aaron Hernandez and the Pouncey twins. Meyer, along with Tebow, and a slew of other former Gators give first-hand accounts of the ups and downs, on and off the field, of the team that won two national championships.