New Mexico hires Eric Olen away from UC San Diego as men's basketball coach

Eric Olen has been hired as the new men's basketball coach at New Mexico, leaving UC San Diego after five seasons. He takes over for Richard Pitino, who left Albuquerque to take the opening at Xavier last week.
The school officially announced Olen's hiring on Sunday afternoon.
A NEW CHAPTER OF LOBO BASKETBALL STARTS NOW!!— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 30, 2025
@CoachEricOlen is the 23rd head coach of UNM Men's Basketball.
