New York Giants 2025 NFL offseason preview: Time to move on from the Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley mistakes

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 5: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

2024 season: 3-14, missed playoffs

Overview: Nothing summarizes the Giants' 2024 season better than the infamous clip of team owner John Mara telling general Joe Schoen: "I'll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia." Of course, Saquon Barkley went to Philadelphia, ran for more than 2,000 yards and helped carry the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. While the Giants suffered through a disastrous season, their fans were further tortured by every Barkley highlight-reel play.

It wasn't just that they let their star running back walk out the door. New York was also confronted with the big mistake of signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension prior to the 2023 season. Ten games into an abysmal 2024 season, Jones was benched and then cut shortly after. Beyond Jones, not much went right for the Giants, outside of impressive rookie WR Malik Nabers. It looks like a complete rebuild is in store for Schoen and Co., and it all has to start at QB.

Key free agents

WR Darius SlaytonLB Azeez OjulariQB Tommy DeVitoQB Drew LockCB Adoree' JacksonLB/S Isaiah Simmons

Who's in/out: Slayton and Ojulari are likely to earn big money on the open market after they were speculated as trade chips this past season. It's not likely the Giants will pay a premium to retain two veterans when they need to invest heavily into younger players as they rebuild. Schoen has already indicated the team will bring DeVito back but won't re-sign Lock. The Giants will have to make some decisions on a lot of defenders about to hit the open market, including whether to bring back Jackson despite injury issues and what to do with the versatile Simmons.

Key free-agent needs

QuarterbackOffensive lineCornerbackWide receiver

Why the holes? Well, we've already mentioned the Jones blunder. Whether the Giants use the No. 3 draft pick on a QB or sign a veteran, that has to be priority No. 1. To be fair to Jones, he didn't have a lot of help with an offensive line that physically fell apart this season. Three starters, including left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Jon Runyan and right tackle Evan Neal, missed significant time due to injuries. This team desperately needs depth at the position. And with WR Darius Slayton, CB Adoree' Jackson and others potentially leaving in free agency, those positions will need to be addressed.

Do they have the money?

Finally, good news! At nearly $48 million in cap room, the Giants rank 10th in the NFL, per Spotrac. Outside of enduring a $22 million dead cap hit after cutting Jones, there aren't any glaring bad contracts on the books in 2025.

Notable potential cuts

OL Jermaine EluemunorK Graham GanoDT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Why they might be gone: Eluemunor simply didn't perform up to deal he signed this past offseason, and cutting ties with him can save the Giants $6.5 million in cap space. Gano, 37, and Nunez-Roches, 31, are both cases of aging veterans who haven't performed well of late. Releasing them both would save another $6.7M on the cap.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 32nd round: No. 343rd round: No. 654th round4th round (compensatory)5th round (from Seahawks)7th round7th round (from Bills)

Good draft fit

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Why him? The Giants get their new QB of the future, and one who injects immediate excitement into the fan base given his family legacy in the league. While this is a tad rich for where Sanders will end up on big boards, he's tough, competitive, has plenty of arm strength to attack all areas of the field and can really drive on throws. QB desperation is a real thing, especially in New York.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

If New York decided to nix its 2024 highlight film, fine with us. No one is eager to relive the Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle experience. The Giants have the third pick in the draft and will take a long look at quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — neither is a sure thing, but both have enough plausible upside to command an early pick. At least New York nailed its WR selection last year — Malik Nabers is going to the moon, provided the Giants get the right astronaut in the pilot's chair. —Scott Pianowski