New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants runs onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson have been named NFL Offensive Players of the Week for the NFC and AFC, respectively, the league announced on Wednesday.

(Just like we all saw coming back in August for Week 14 of the season!)

DeVito earned the honors for being efficient during the Giants' 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers Monday night. He went 17-for-21 for 158 passing yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. One of his 10 second half completions came with 49 seconds to play — a 32-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson — to help set up Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal as time expired.

Since taking over as the team's starter, DeVito has grown into the role and helped the Giants to three straight wins, making him the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to do so since Phil Simms won four in a row in 1979.

The 25-year-old DeVito has also become a beloved figure in the New York sports scene due his backstory of being undrafted, still living at home with his parents, and having an agent with a uniquesenseof fashion.

Moving on to the other NFL team that plays at MetLife Stadium, Zach Wilson has had quite an up and down season. He began the year relegated to backup status after the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers. He then was thrust into the starter's role after Rodgers tore his Achilles minutes into the opening game of the season.

Wilson held the starting job until late November when Tim Boyle was given two starts. Those did not go so well and it was back to Wilson for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the 30-6 win over the Texans was "probably the best game of [Wilson's] career." Wilson went 27-for-36 with 301 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the team.

"He balled, he balled," Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. "He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain and when those things mess with what they were trying to do on offense. As far as what we were trying to do, Zach handled it and that is always our goal, handle it better than them, and we did.

"Zach went crazy today, like I said, he has got all the faith in us in the world. It is great to see him and just hoop."