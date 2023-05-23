NFL approves rule allowing kickoffs to be fair caught, spotted at 25-yard line

NFL: DEC 22 Jaguars at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 22: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 22, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. — NFL special teams guidelines continue to shift.

Tuesday, NFL team owners approved a proposal that will allow returners who fair-catch kickoffs and safety kicks behind the 25-yard line to spot the ball at their team’s 25-yard line.

The league argues this will reduce injuries in a less-regulated phase of the game, though special teams coaches mostly disagreed.

The rule will go into effect for one year on a trial basis.

Here is the full text of the resolution:

It's official: NFL team owners have approved kickoff rules here in Minneapolis.



Fair-catch kickoffs behind the 25 will be spotted at the 25-yard line, to special teams coaches' dismay.



