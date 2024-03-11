NFL: Bills take another hit, lose WR Gabe Davis to Jaguars

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 23: Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The problem for the Buffalo Bills coming up short in the playoffs at home against the Kansas City Chiefs was that the salary cap was eventually going to catch up to them.

The Bills had to cut multiple players to get under the cap, and it was inevitable they'd lose some more in free agency. The first loss was receiver Gabe Davis.

Davis agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Media. Players aren't allowed to officially sign deals until Wednesday when the league year opens.

Davis was up and down for the Bills and never developed into the star some had hoped catching passes from Josh Allen. But the Bills had a fairly thin group of skill position players, especially once Stefon Diggs' play slumped in the second half of last season, and losing Davis won't make it better. Also, the Bills don't have a lot of cap space for an upgrade across from Diggs.

For the Jaguars, agreeing to a deal with Davis probably means they're prepared to move on from Calvin Ridley, who is also a free agent. The Jaguars don't have a WR1 but a lot of complementary pieces. Davis will have some big games but consistency has been elusive.

We'll see what impact Davis will have for the Jaguars. The bigger impact of the deal might be the subtraction from the Bills, and what they do to replace Davis.