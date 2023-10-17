NFL changes policy on coaching interviews with goal to 'create a more level playing field'

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: A close-up view of the NFL Logo on the turf prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NFL has shifted its policy on head-coaching interviews.

Teams seeking to interview coaches currently employed by another club will now be prohibited from conducting in-person interviews with those candidates until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

The league will continue to permit virtual interviews earlier, while also allowing internal candidates and candidates not employed with a team or in the NFL to interview in person earlier.

The vote passed Tuesday afternoon at the NFL’s regularly scheduled league meeting in New York City.

The league said in a release that it believes this policy shift will “create a more level playing field for head coach candidates.” The league believes extending the interview preparation period and increasing the likelihood that candidates interview in the same time frame will promote merit-based hires.

The diversity, equity and inclusion committee submitted the resolution that passed.

The committee’s resolution cited league goals “to promote equal employment opportunity and a diverse and inclusive workforce advance significant league interests, including improved decision making, enhanced business performance, and representing the NFL as an employer of choice that hires and promotes based on merit” as the crux of their argument.

This developing story will be updated.