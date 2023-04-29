NFL Draft: Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Anthony Richardson will start this season

Jim Irsay doesn't seem to like the patient approach to getting his new quarterback in the starting lineup.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Richardson had what is likely the greatest NFL scouting combine workout ever for a quarterback, but he also had just 13 career starts in college. Most analysts had the same thought: Richardson's ceiling was enormous but he needed some time to develop.

Irsay apparently disagrees. He told NFL Media's Judy Battista that Richardson "will start this season."

That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ahead of Gardner Minshew II by Week 1 — Irsay told The Athletic that new coach Shane Steichen would have the final say in that decision — but Irsay didn't seem to leave much wiggle room in his assessment of Richardson seeing a start this season. Irsay also teased everyone with a ridiculous tweet wondering if the Colts would also draft quarterback Will Levis in the second round, so who really knows.

The Colts tried to preach a little more patience after the draft. General manager Chris Ballard said "Let's not expect him to be Superman from day one," and offered examples of other quarterbacks needing to sit for a season or more.

But Irsay and the Colts are clearly excited. Irsay told Battista that the Colts would have likely drafted Richardson first overall if they had that pick. Irsay won't want to wait long to see him on the field.

“His development is so key to the franchise’s future … he gets better by playing,” Irsay said, according to The Athletic.

Richardson is one of the most exciting players from this NFL draft. And if Irsay has his way, we might not wait long to see him in the starting lineup.