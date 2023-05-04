NFL draft: Eagles DT Jalen Carter reportedly becomes first 1st-rounder to ink contract

Newly drafted Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter smiles while answering a question during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The first first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft reportedly signed.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a deal with No. 9 selection Jalen Carter, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, on a fully-guaranteed four-year, $21.8 million contract.

Carter was the first of the Eagles' two first-round selections and the first of the three Georgia players taken by Philadelphia. They also drafted Carter's teammate edge rusher Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick and cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round.