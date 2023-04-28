NFL Draft: Eagles trade up to take to select Georgia DT Jalen Carter at No. 9

NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports - 17242418

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Chicago Bears to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 pick of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Bears dropped down one spot to Philadelphia's No. 10 pick (via Saints) and received a fourth-round pick in 2024 in return.

Rated by Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and other analysts as the draft's No. 1 prospect, Carter saw his stock take a hit due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash in Athens and a disappointing pro day in March. Now he's going to the defending NFC champions.

Carter projects as an elite backfield disrupter

Carter arrived at Georgia having played basketball and lifted weights competitively in high school. He exceeded his four-star prospect status as an elite defender for a team that won consecutive national championships.

He earned All-America honors in 2022 while anchoring the front seven of college football's best defense en route to Georgia's second straight national title. Georgia allowed college football's fewest rushing yards per game in 2022. Listed at 6-3 and 314 pounds, Carter projects as a high-level run stopper who can rush the passer and disrupt the backfield thanks to his unique blend of strength and athleticism.

Carter found trouble shortly after Georgia's season concluded. He was charged on March 1 with misdemeanor reckless driving and racing related to a fatal crash that left offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. The crash took place on Jan. 15 in the early morning after Georgia's parade in Athens celebrating its national championship.

Carter pleaded no contest to both charges. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a driving course.

Police allege that Carter was driving at high speeds while racing a car driven by LeCroy after the group left a strip club in downtown Athens. According to police, the 2021 Ford Expedition containing Willock and driven by LeCroy crashed through two utility poles before colliding with a tree and an SUV before coming to rest next to an Athens apartment building.

Carter was allegedly driving a different car that did not crash. Police say that LeCroy was intoxciated and that she and Carter were "operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m."

Carter's attorney Kim Stephens wrote in a statement on the day of his sentencing that Carter "had not been drinking alcohol and was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substance at the time of the wreck."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter left the scene of the crash before emergency personnel arrived and returned when a Georgia staffer relayed a request from police for him to do so. Stephens wrote that "Carter never left the scene of the accident without being told that he could leave."

Carter has declined to publicly address the incident, citing the advice of his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

In March, Carter reportedly showed up to Georgia's pro day nine pounds over his listed playing weight then struggled to complete position drills. He left the NFL's draft combine earlier in March after the warrant was issued for his arrest for his charges in Athens. He left Indianapolis for Athens to address the warrant, then returned to the combine after posting $4,000 bail. He did not participate in any drills.

Despite the off-field concerns, Carter's upside as an elite NFL defender remains high.