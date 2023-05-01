NFL Draft grades: New York Giants claw a little closer to top of NFC East

Overall New York Giants grade: A

General manager Joe Schoen seems to have his finger on the pulse of the draft. This is two years in a row that he's put together an impressive haul. Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks is the perfect cornerback for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system and they only had to move up one spot to get him at 24th overall. He's got massive upside as a man coverage corner and will get a ton of those opportunities in this defense. Banks, John Michael Schmitz, Jalin Hyatt and even fifth-round rookie running back Eric Gray have a chance to be immediate contributors for this team. They're not at the level of the Eagles yet, but this should get them closer to competing for the second spot in the division with the Dallas Cowboys.

Favorite pick: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (57th overall)

Schmitz could have gone in the first round and nobody would have blinked an eye. He’s an older, polished center prospect that should fit right in as the Giants’ starting center, giving them a strong nucleus of young offensive line talent, particularly if Evan Neal can take a step forward as a rookie. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will benefit too from the increased quality in center play, which can be an underrated facet of building a strong offensive line.

Least favorite pick: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (73rd overall)

This isn’t so much about Hyatt as it is the receivers the Giants already have on the roster. This is a pretty small receiver room that could’ve used some size, but Hyatt’s ability to be a deep-ball threat has a chance to separate him from an incredibly crowded group at the position on the Giants' roster. Hyatt’s skill set does feel a little bit redundant with Darius Slayton remaining, but this was the appropriate range for Hyatt and the Giants needed to get a longer-term contract at wide receiver.

Full Giants draft

Maryland CB Deonte Banks (R1, 24th overall)

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (R2, 57th)

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (R3, 73rd)

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray (R5, 172nd)

Old Dominion DB Tre Hawkins III (R6, 209th)

Oregon DT Jordon Riley (R7, 243rd)

Houston S Gervarrius Owens (R7, 254th)