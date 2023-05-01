NFL Draft grades: Green Bay Packers did just fine, so long as we ignore one pick

Overall Green Bay Packers grade: B+

The Packers needed to reshape their tight end room this offseason and they opted to use the draft for that. They spent two quality picks on Oregon State's Luke Musgrave and South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft, who both have starter-level potential in the NFL. Musgrave in particular profiles to be an exciting option as a receiver for Jordan Love and the rest of the Packers' offense. Kraft is a more all-around tight end, but even he has some nice skills as a receiver and is tough to bring down after the catch. Drafting two tight ends normally is an odd strategy, but the construction of the Packers' roster and their cap situation called for it. It'll be interesting to see how they're utilized.

Van Ness should make a big impact as a rookie and has upside through the roof as an agile 270-pounder. Jayden Reed will compete for a starting wide receiver spot as a rookie and even Dontayvion Wicks was a nice Day 3 selection as a potential sleeper. Let's just agree to ignore the Sean Clifford pick.

Favorite pick: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa (13th overall)

Lukas Van Ness is a bit raw, but he has the athletic profile of many successful edge rushers. He’s explosive and managed to run the three-cone drill in 7 seconds despite weighing 270 pounds. Van Ness played all over Iowa’s defensive line and that experience will help him get started in the NFL. He’s one of those rare 270-pound defensive linemen that has the strength to play against interior offensive linemen. He has the athleticism to stand up on the edge too, which is where he’ll be spending a good chunk of his time with the Packers.

Least favorite pick: Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (116th overall)

Defensive linemen in the Packers’ scheme need to be stout at the point of attack and that’s where Wooden struggles right now. He’s a bit on the smaller side (273 pounds) for the role that he’s going to be playing for the Packers, so he might need to put on some weight to develop into a big-time contributor. He does have some upper-echelon athleticism though, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if he figures it out. Defensive line is a position where the traits can come before the film in the later portion of the draft.

Full Packers draft

Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness (R1, 13th overall)

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (R2, 42nd)

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed (R2, 50th)

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (R3, 78th)

Auburn DT Colby Wooden (R4, 116th)

Penn State QB Sean Clifford (R5, 149th)

Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks (R5, 159th)

Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks (R6, 179th)

Auburn K Anders Carlson (R6, 207th)

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine (R7, 232nd)

Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III (R7, 235th)

Iowa State S Anthony Johnson Jr. (R7, 242nd)

Charlotte WR Grant DuBose (R7, 256th)