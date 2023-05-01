NFL Draft grades: Minnesota Vikings should stay afloat as top team in NFC North

Overall Minnesota Vikings grade: C+

The Vikings had a “stay afloat” draft. It wasn’t sexy and they didn’t take a whole lot of risks, but it should help them stay atop the NFC North for at least another year. Getting quality depth pieces like USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy will help new coordinator Brian Flores implement his defense as well. Just a solid draft for the Vikings. Not good, not bad, just solid.

Favorite pick: Jordan Addison, WR, USC (23rd overall)

This pick was pretty straightforward. If the Vikings are still going to be a team that relies on Kirk Cousins to air it out for them, they need as many talented pass catchers as possible to make life easier for them. Justin Jefferson is already a known commodity, but Jordan Addison profiles as the perfect No. 2 wide receiver to play with Jefferson. Addison gives the Vikings a strong secondary wide receiver that will keep the floor of their passing game high.

Least favorite pick: Jay Ward, DB, LSU (134th overall)

The Vikings didn’t have a very exciting draft, but someone needs to hold down this spot. Passing on Christopher Smith and Antonio Johnson may come back to bite them, but there’s no real use in being belligerent over a fourth-round pick either way.

Full Vikings draft

USC WR Jordan Addison (R1, 23rd overall)

USC CB Mekhi Blackmon (R3, 102nd)

LSU DB Jay Ward (R4, 134th)

LSU DT Jaquelin Roy (R5, 141st)

BYU QB Jaren Hall (R5, 164th)

UAB RB DeWayne McBride (R7, 222nd)