Alabama v Arkansas FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 1: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

So much for waiting for running backs.

The Detroit Lions produced one of the biggest surprises of the NFL draft on Thursday, selecting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12.

The selection bucks the trend of teams waiting beyond the first round to draft a running back. In fact, he was the second running back off the board after the Atlanta Falcons selected Texas' Bijan Robinson at No. 8.