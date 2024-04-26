NFL Draft: Panthers trade back into first round, select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette at No. 32

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers traded up one spot with the Buffalo Bills into the last pick of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday and selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

The move gives second-year quarterback Bryce Young another weapon after a season that saw him struggle significantly as a rookie.

The Bills moved down from No. 32 to the first pick in the second round at No. 33. The Panthers sent the Bills a fifth-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick to facilitate the trade.

