NFL Draft primer: Chargers begin build under new head coach Jim Harbaugh

2023 record: 5-12, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 52nd round: No. 373rd round: No. 694th round: No. 1054th round: No. 110 (from Bears)5th round: No. 1406th round: No. 1817th round: No. 2257th round: No. 253 (compensatory)

Top needs

Offensive lineWide receiverCornerbackRunning back

In an offseason of major changes, the Chargers under new head coach Jim Harbaugh need to continue to fill holes left by free-agent losses and salary-cap saving cuts. It all likely starts with giving QB Justin Herbert some protection up front and weapons to support him after the team traded away WR Keenan Allen, released WR Mike Williams and saw RB Austin Ekeler leave in free agency to Washington. The defense also needs all kinds of help, particularly at cornerback and defensive line.

Best first-round fits

Joe Alt, OT, Notre DameBrock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Best Day 2 fits

Kamari Lassiter, CB, GeorgiaRoman Wilson, WR, Michigan

How they did last draft

We gave this class a C initially, and a year later we still may be in wait-and-see mode. This class will likely always be defined by first-round WR Quentin Johnston, who had a disappointing rookie year with 38 grabs for 431 yards and two touchdowns. Second-round edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu looks like a hit as he stepped in nicely late in the season after Joey Bosa went down with an injury. No one else in the crop rose above special teams duty.

Dream fantasy draft pick

My gut says that the Chargers either trade down or take an offensive tackle but if we're dreaming here, I'd love to live in a reality where quarterbacks go picks 1-4 and Marvin Harrison Jr. slips to five. Harrison truly does not have a weak point in his game. He's a great runner, can get off press as an "X" receiver and is comfortable in tight coverage. This would be such a seamless move for Harrison to inherit the role of Justin Herbert's long-term No. 1 wideout. His rookie year ADP would get out of control if this scenario happened. — Matt Harmon