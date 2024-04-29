NFL Draft Rounds 2-7 recap: Rookie fantasy fits we love and question

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.

To start the show the duo highlight fantasy fits that they love. Harmon and McDonald agree that WR Ladd McConkey going to the Chargers is a match made in heaven with Justin Herbert. Harmon speculates if McConkey can have a more productive rookie season that Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze with his opportunity for targets. Harmon is also bullish on RB Trey Benson going to Arizona and thinks he could be a potential late season 'league winner' in 2024. McDonald and Harmon disagree on the Dolphins selection of RB Jaylen Wright.

After the break, the two identify picks that they didn't love but questioned how they'd fit for fantasy purposes. Harmon is still very skeptical of how WR Keon Coleman will work in Buffalo. McDonald is willing trust the talent of Josh Allen to make it work. The two also wonder how WR Malachi Corley will be used in New York and if Nathanial Hackett will be able to maximize him in the slot.

The two end the show with four picks that they thought were great in real life but very 'meh' for fantasy purposes. No pick caused more anguish in the fantasy community than the L.A. Rams taking RB Blake Corum. The two were also confused by the Green Bay Packers taking RB Marshawn Lloyd after signing Josh Jacobs this offseason.

2:20 - Fantasy Fits we love

40:15 - Fantasy Fits we are questioning

52:00 - Good real life picks, 'meh' Fantasy Fits

