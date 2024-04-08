NFL Draft: Top 100 big board goes in-depth on names to know ahead of marquee offseason event

My top 50 big board has expanded to 100 as we kick into the homestretch of the draft silly season. Some of my assessments remain the same, while others have evolved.

1. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Nothing has changed at the top for me. I view both as elite talents and both a full tier above the other options in this year’s group of quarterback prospects.

Maye is an excellent combination of age, size, athleticism and arm talent, with more feel in the pocket and creativity to his game than I think he's gotten credit for. Williams has superb accuracy, clean footwork and has more overall soundness to his game than he's gotten credit for, along with the ability to extend and create and work throws from angles that other quarterbacks cannot even fathom. Both of these players show the ability to work from the pocket (when it was clean enough to), mitigate sacks, push the ball and create big plays with their arms and legs; these are all the prerequisites for upper-echelon modern quarterback play.

Both have plenty to work on — Maye with slowing down his heat checks and tightening up some footwork, and Williams with trying not to press, and both with cutting their sacks down a bit — they are true prizes in a draft group with the upside to contend for MVPs in their careers.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

I'll just keep repeating what I ended my piece on Harrison with: Do. Not. Overthink. Him. A special combination of size, speed, footwork, catching range and route running polish, Harrison has the maturity to step in right away and eat targets in a passing game as the leading man. Even things like Ohio State expanding his role this season with more snaps from the slot, mostly out of necessity, allowed Harrison to showcase even more to his deep game.

4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

I recently wrote about how Bowers is an "offensive weapon." That term is usually reserved for small players coaches endlessly waste touches and time on in the hopes of adding some pop to their attacks. But Bowers' versatility and explosiveness, his tangible impact on the game from all parts of the field, can open up an entire offense.

Bowers can beat defensive backs one-on-one, and has yards-after-the-catch ability to take any play the distance. Certain fits will be better than others for him, and I prefer some landing spots because of that. But he can put an offense over the top and his potential synergy with other pass catchers could become weekly highlight material for football nerds.

5. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

As I watched more (and more) players from Washington's offense or on defenses going against the Huskies, my eyes just kept coming back to Odunze. He does so many things well — actually not just well, he is simply great at so many things. Plenty of speed to win down the field and the burst to create yards after the catch, with route running polish at all three levels, excellent catching range and hand-eye coordination and strength that stands out on film. That strength and burst help him consistently beat press and break tackles with the ball in his hands.

I have compared Odunze to Chris Godwin during this process. I also think Odunze has even more upside than the former second-team All-Pro. Odunze is as scheme- and situation-proof as they come and I think he can be a productive player no matter where he ends up.

6. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

I look at Fashanu and Alt as essentially tied. Alt kept ascending throughout his last season and Fashanu had some uneven games, particularly against Ohio State, where he looked like an outright negative player at times.

Some of Fashanu’s unevenness can be attributed to injury (he was wearing a knee sleeve in that Ohio State matchup), and his work against other opponents like Michigan, Iowa and Illinois still showed off his strong traits, quick eyes and improved impact in the run game. I still think Fashanu is a high-end tackle prospect that will adjust early to the NFL level because of his first-rate combination of traits, technique and intelligence. He already shows an impressive understanding of how to harness his ability, especially in the pass game, and I am higher on his blocking in the run game than some.

Fashanu still has some things to clean up, most notably allowing inside counter-moves too often in his pass sets. Plus his hands did shockingly measure in at just 8.5 inches at the combine, which doesn’t hinder his game on film but must be noted, as the only other recent first-round offensive tackle prospect with hands that small was Isaiah Wynn, who was drafted 23rd overall by the Patriots back in 2018.

Alt is, somehow, someway, close to Fashanu as a prospect. A smooth operator in his pass sets, Alt shows off his tight end background with excellent footwork and quickness and never seems to get out of whack. He improved on his hand usage this season, especially with bringing more initial pop with his blocks, which let him stun defensive linemen as a pass protector and also at the point of attack in the run game.

Alt’s mix of size, length and athleticism, his measurables and his testing numbers closely resemble Jonathan Ogden, with a rapidly improving game that makes him another elite prospect on the offensive side of the ball at the top of the draft. He will need to continue to add to his play strength, as he doesn’t have the ideal shock to his hand strikes on initial blocks, but his youth and frame allows for a clean projection to continue to add strength at the next level. I think Alt can slot in at either side to start his career, with the high-end potential of a franchise blindside protector.

8. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Nabers is an end zone threat no matter where he touches the ball, with true gamebreaking speed and explosive play ability, whether it’s hauling in a deep ball or taking a short crossing route to the house.

Nabers will automatically raise the ceiling of whatever offense that he joins in the NFL because of his package of speed, agility and body control. He has a flair for the highlight-worthy grab, especially around the sideline, but has a few too many body catch attempts when working over the middle of the field and has to continue to refine some of the sloppier aspects of his route running. But his top-tier athleticism and body control shows a clean path for projecting growth and polish in the area.

9. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Latham is built like a globe with legs (measuring in a 6 feet, 6 inches and 342 pounds at the combine) and his blocking in the run game could move a globe as well.

Latham is the strongest and most dominant run blocker in this draft, but don’t let his build fool you. Latham has quick feet and is a clean pass protector, too. His hand strength nullifies pass rushers once he locks on and he is consistently able to recover and mirror inside moves with surprisingly smooth footwork and solid awareness. Latham’s strength shows up when he anchors against bullrushes as well.

Latham easily projects to provide a boon to a team’s run game, but I do think his ability as a pass blocker is underrated, too. His clean feet, especially given his outstanding size that he carries well, was backed up by his drillwork in Indianapolis. I consider him extremely close, grade-wise, to Fashanu and Alt.

10. Troy Fautanu, OT/OG, Washington

I am still figuring out what spot along the offensive line that I like Fautanu the best, but do feel that he can be, at the very least, a good starter or better at any of the five spots, including center. Fautanu lacks the ideal height of a starting tackle, but does possess plenty of length (34.50-inch arm length) and is an excellent technician with clean footwork already to handle the better athletes that play edge defender in the NFL.

Given Fautanu’s traits and skill set, I feel that he has an easily attainable floor of a high-quality starting interior lineman. But the upside to be a strong starter out the outside, perhaps at right tackle, makes me bullish on his NFL career. Fautanu’s combination of foot speed, athleticism, strength and advanced technique as both a run and pass blocker is an enticing package, even before considering the positional versatility.

11. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Because of Georgia’s depth and injuries, Mims has started eight games and played 655 snaps in his college career. Those rep counts look more like a one-and-done NBA prospect than a potential offensive line lottery pick in the NFL Draft.

Mims has prototypical size (6-foot-8, 340 pounds) and length (36 ⅛-inch arms) and is a surprisingly smooth athlete despite his gargantuan frame, which was reflected with his testing in Indianapolis. Watching Mims in space as a puller or on a screen is a sight to behold, and while his technique and awareness are still a work in progress (but adequate, considering his lack of playing time), and he has primarily been only a right tackle, Mims is such a powerful player and superb athlete with a tangible on-field impact that if teams are fine with his medicals, his sky-high ceiling at a premium position will be worth the gamble.

12. Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Barton played left tackle to finish his career at Duke, but he will likely shift inside to guard or center at the next level, providing quality play and positional flexibility that teams desperately covet. Barton wins with quickness and hand placement that gives him a chance against better athletes, with enough bend and strength to hold up against more powerful rushers. More elite defenders will likely give him issues at the next level.

A high-floor player who can help any offensive line somewhere, Barton could even hold up at right tackle. He is another offensive lineman in this class with a high-end combination of athleticism and technique. Given what even a decent starter along the offensive line is going for these days, Barton's needle-moving potential along the interior, which can allow any offensive line to get its best starting five out there, has real value.

13. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The very first defensive player on my big board, and it’s a former MAC player who takes the honors. Mitchell dominated at Toledo and is more than just the classic height-weight-speed riser. An outstanding athlete with notable production (he has a game with four interceptions and two pick 6s in college), Mitchell knows when to uncoil his spring-like explosiveness and make plays on the ball, with that seek-and-destroy mentality that carries over in run support.

After playing mostly off with eyes on the quarterback in college, his loose hips and ability to stay consistently sticky in man coverage showed up during Senior Bowl practices and his athleticism shined in Indianapolis. Mitchell always looked like the best player on the field at Toledo and it makes a lot more sense after he tested like an upper-tier NFL athlete. He will of course have to adjust with the level jump, but Mitchell has checked every box in the process with vigor and has shutdown potential at the next level.

14. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Turner is long and is outstanding when knifing inside as part of some defensive line movement, constantly disrupting offenses with his bend and surprising strength despite his leaner frame. He can create pressure as a pocket pusher or with his athleticism, and he is still improving his pass rush tool set. He is a positive-play generator playing the run or pass, and will fit into any type of scheme, with his flexibility even opening possibilities as a spy or coverage player.

I see him ideally as a high-end No. 2 pass rusher (which is why I struggle to stack him higher) who does a lot of other things well for his team, like a traditional 3-4 Sam outside linebacker or what is now known as a Jack in newer three-down defenses. There are similarities between Turner and former Seattle Seahawk Bruce Irvin.

15. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Thomas is an excellent athlete (4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine) with very good size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and a rapidly developing game. His route running improved throughout the season, showing off his agility that is especially impressive given his frame and helps project an even more fully formed route tree down the road. Thomas’ foot quickness also shows up when he beats press coverage, opening up quick-hitters to his route tree and keeping him on time in the offense. He has the burst to separate after the snap and has the long speed to take the top off the coverage.

Thomas still has some work to do with his overall game, but his arrow is strongly pointing up. His potential as a true isolated wide receiver with a vertical route tree makes him another strong addition to this wide receiver class.

16. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold’s role and influence on Alabama’s defense both expanded throughout the 2023 season. Whether it was from the outside or in the slot, Arnold loved to challenge wide receivers and was willing to mix up his coverage looks while doing so. His ball skills are also an asset, not just with interceptions but making plays on the ball, which he helps create with his play recognition and very good burst with some Gary Payton-like ball swipes.

Arnold is an aggressive player who can get burned once in a while, but he can play inside and out and is willing to press wide receivers (and win, as well). His length, twitchiness and feisty play style are going to give him plenty of fans throughout the league.

17. Cooper DeJean, CB/DB, Iowa

A top-shelf athlete who has Pro Bowl potential at outside cornerback, slot, safety or punt returner. DeJean is competitive, a strong tackler and loves to press receivers when working on the outside, with clean hands to avoid penalties and the coordination and speed to stay in lockstep. He can rely on his ability to recover a bit too often, but when you have DeJean’s burst, I guess you can get away with it. I would like to see DeJean in a more press-and-man-heavy scheme, because I think his ability to mirror wide receivers without using his hands would be a real asset.

A playmaker no matter where he is on the football field, DeJean’s ability to impact the game in a variety of ways will help out any defensive back end or special teams unit. We didn’t get to see DeJean test at the combine but we will at Iowa’s pro day, which could be a real treat to watch.

18. Taliese Fuaga, OT/OG, Oregon State

Using the snap like a sprinter uses the shot of a gun, Fuaga simply fires off the football. He is good on straight-ahead run combinations and can get to the second level in a hurry, but can struggle to adjust at times and will end up too tall and off-kilter. He is good in pass protection, with a mirroring and shielding style that can frustrate pass rushers, but will at times overset and leave himself vulnerable to inside moves, with his ability to recover being hit-or-miss.

Fuaga has potential to move inside because of his work in the run game, but I like him best at right tackle because of his solid potential as a pass protector and potential chemistry he could create with a good guard next to him.

19. Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Murphy is a classic gap-shooting defensive tackle that can disrupt an offensive play before it even starts. His ability to create explosive plays for the defense with his quickness and violent hands (he loves a good ol’ club-rip move) will provide a spark for any defense that might be filled with more plugger types. His lack of ideal size and length will knock him with some teams and fits, but Murphy can stop drives with his play and is better at holding up against the run than he gets credit for. His strong testing at the combine also helped his case.

20. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels got better throughout his college years, culminating in a Heisman season in his final year at LSU. He will do damage from the pocket with plus marks in accuracy, and has no issues with working within the confines of the offense.

When things break down, Daniels is an excellent straight-line athlete (although not overwhelmingly shifty) and an explosive runner of the football, but as I wrote in my extended breakdown of Daniels, he can look to run a bit too often for my liking, choosing to find a scrambling lane rather than working to extend a play to get off a throw. His propensity to look down at the rush also leads to him taking a high rate of sacks, and his Daniels' lack of general aggression on things like high-low concepts could lead to the offense behind the chains a lot at the next level.

Daniels’ toughness as a player should definitely never be questioned, and he has some Johnny Knoxville to his game, but it is something you will have to smother out almost entirely at the next level. His athleticism creates a sliding scale with his size; he can create more than a typical passer and operate quickly from the pocket and win with accuracy, but his ability to work over the middle and intermediate parts of the field, given his just adequate arm strength and inconsistent anticipation, will remain a question mark until proven otherwise.

21. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Verse is all about power, power, power. He loves to fire off the ball and lock onto offensive tackles and push them into quarterbacks’ laps, or drive them into the path of a running back trying to get outside. He doesn’t quite have many auxiliary moves, lacking finesse and bend to supplement his hammerhead approach, which means certain teams are going to like him for their defensive make-up more than others.

I like Verse a lot as a high-end secondary pass rusher and overall useful player who can help solidify any run defense, but do think his pass rushing upside has a ceiling because of his lack of overwhelming bend.

22. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

I am likely going to end up higher on Suamataia than a lot of other people. His best football is ahead of him, and with the right team there is a potential starting tackle with the ability to play on either side of the football.

Suamataia was a former five-star recruit and he has an intriguing bundle of tools, with good size (6-5, 326 pounds, 10 ⅝-inch hands) and length (34 ¼-inch arm length). Suamataia’s play is inconsistent, his footwork can get out of whack and he can be all over the place with his hands. But he is a good athlete who can move like a much smaller player with plenty of pop to his hands when he strikes defenders, and he just turned 21 in January.

23. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu is a technician as a pass rusher, adapting his attack as the game goes along, constantly working and picking at weaknesses or lapses in the protection. Latu’s play against the run game is a bit more boom-or-bust and he lacks ideal length and explosive athleticism, leading to questions about what upside there is left to tap into. His medicals are also going to be pored over by teams.

Still, Latu’s effort and pass move set gives him value for teams looking to create pressure on the quarterback. Think of him as a Diet Coke version of Trey Hendrickson.

24. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

One of my biggest risers, Mitchell’s quick-twitch athleticism as a bigger receiver shows up on his film over and over again. He has good size and ball skills and can consistently adjust for passes away from his body. In the red zone he is so dangerous when paired with his ability to pick up speed and jump out of the gym (11-4 broad jump and a 4.34 40-yard dash at the combine).

Mitchell is such an impressive athlete that it can seem like he is simply gliding when running routes, but his actual speed becomes more apparent when you see the ground he is eating up and the heat he puts on defenders down the field. Mitchell is a good route runner because of his impressive body control, but his discipline and effort still have room for improvement.

Mitchell has true "X" wide receiver upside and can win down the field and in isolated situations. It’s hard to find players who move like this with Johnny Bench-like catching range.

25. Jordan Morgan, OT/OG, Arizona

Morgan is another good athlete at tackle who wins with more speed and skill than bruising force. Morgan will need to keep developing his strength, as power-first players will give him issues and he has trouble right at the snap. He could be a good fit as a guard in a zone-heavy run scheme because of his movement and length, while also covering up any strength deficiencies. I am still figuring out what Morgan’s ideal weight and position at the next level are, but that potential versatility should be viewed as a positive.

26. Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

I struggle with Robinson. There were plays where he looks unblockable, firing off the ball and obliterating the tackle’s hands with a swipe, or erasing his angle and ability to recover. Robinson is twitchy and explosive, he bursts at the snap and can quickly drive blockers back, with some auxiliary pass moves to help balance out his pass rush arsenal.

But there isn't a lot of production and consistent finishing with those instant wins on the outside. At times Robinson kept looping around the QB and took himself out of plays, or got swallowed up by a bigger tackle whenever he tried to win through a blocker. Robinson put on a show at the scouting combine, and that athleticism shows up on film, but those flashes of elite rushing ability will have to become more consistent. As his ability to hold up in the run is also a question mark with his game (he is not bad, but more just a neutral player in the area), it's led to me comparing him to Yannick Ngakoue, a player with similar size and style.

27. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon

Built like a strongman from an early-1900s circus, Powers-Johnson is always doing something on the field:

howling at Jackson Powers-Johnson (#58) finishing across the goal line on the screen pic.twitter.com/57124khGC1 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 29, 2024

The 2023 season was Powers-Johnson’s first full-time experience at center (he also has starting experience at guard and even defensive tackle), and while there are still moments of rawness, he's explosive and powerful and plays with an infectious style. He can move in space as a puller and on screens while also having size (over 330 pounds), and plays like he has the awareness meters cranked up. There are multiple times a game where Powers-Johnson will sift through traffic and work to find a more dangerous defender when his original assignment takes themselves out of the play, or tries to take on two blitzing pass rushers at once.

Powers-Johnson still has to develop and add polish to his game — he can still get a bit too high out of his stance, and he uses his hands like a barroom brawler and not a disciplined boxer — but he can be a keystone player for an offensive line for years to come.

28. Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Another quick-trigger defensive tackle, Newton wins with violent hands and get-off at the snap of the ball. He isn’t a bendy athlete and lacks the bulk to hold the point consistently against double-teams, but he can jolt linemen in singled-up situations and provide instant-win explosive plays when he times up the snap. Newton won’t be for everyone but he can make an impact for a defense; pairing him with a larger nose tackle would be the best situation.

29. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

I have warmed to McCarthy's game the more I've watched him (which is needed given his low usage in Michigan's offense this past season), but I will unlikely raise him much higher than this. He's aggressive, willing to work the middle of the field, flashes good feel in the pocket and is a plus-athlete who throws well on the move. He shows off vision as a scrambler and designed runner.

McCarthy can have inconsistencies anticipating outside, especially to his left, and with layered throws over the middle, which will lead to some sprayed tosses when he feels late and then overstrides. He is also alarmingly skinny, which causes me hesitation about his ability to pull away from a stronger NFL defender's grasp in the pocket and potential to hold up to sustained hits. And while he is athletic, he's again more of a good athlete than an excellent one.

Quarterbacks are always complex to evaluate and McCarthy, with his lack of substantial throws to evaluate, is even more so. Coaches from Shanahan offenses will like McCarthy more because of his ability to throw on the move and drive the ball in the intermediate areas. But there is a ton of projection needed with such a young and low-usage player.

30. Christian Haynes, OG, Connecticut

Christian Haynes rocks. He’s a good athlete who fires off the football and can get up on defensive linemen and linebackers in an instant.

Christian Haynes (#64) gets his head across on a 0-tech nose tackle and creates the crease for the zone run. A really impressive play with a tasty finish. pic.twitter.com/Ez9BZAmHA4 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 6, 2024

Haynes’ ability to anchor is inconsistent in pass sets. He has quick footwork and length with the ability to recover and bend, but he can get steadily pushed back against bigger defensive tackles. He fights and won’t outright lose, but he will cede ground at times.

Haynes has similarities to Shaq Mason, but in a slightly larger frame. His movement in the run game, intelligence and ability to hold up against better athletes as a pass protector make him a classy guard prospect. He has been a big riser for me.

31. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Long and twitchy, Wiggins already has the starter kit for an NFL outstanding cornerback. Wiggins uses his twitchiness to close space on wide receivers, with an understanding of how to use his hands when looking to make a play on the ball. He constantly hinders vertical routes with his ability to stay in-step with wide receivers.

He is merely fine against the run and lacks size to be a difference-maker in the area, which is concerning at the next level as teams will attack any deficiencies that show up, but he has the ability to work well in man or zone without help, with the length to match up with the longer receivers in the NFL. It will be a sliding scale with how teams want to gauge his coverage ability and lack of size.

32. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

McKinstry is a crafty cornerback, one who wins with control and understanding of the position and using his length and intelligence. McKinstry does a nice job of staying within himself and keeping himself near receivers and with the ability to make plays on the ball.

The other side of this is that McKinstry has to be in perfect position because if he makes a misstep, he lacks the ability to consistently recover because of his average long speed and burst. He is not a bad athlete, just one who lacks the suddenness that you would prefer to see. McKinstry’s awareness, technique and willingness as a tackler make him an interesting candidate in a more zone-heavy defense that would let him play more as a “cloud” cornerback in the flat.

33. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Coleman’s basketball background oozes off the screen when you watch him.

Keon Coleman ... interesting pic.twitter.com/WtHcSlmurS — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 26, 2024

He is a ball-winner, through and through. An outside wide receiver who may lack a few limbs on his route tree but makes up for it with his ability to finish alley-oops and adjust for throws all around his body.

Coleman is going to be a weapon in the red zone right away, his athleticism best exemplified with his jumping ability and burst. His long speed is more fine than overwhelming, something that was reflected with his 4.61 40 time at the combine, but Coleman can create a few yards after the catch because of his balance and body control (he was a top performer in the gauntlet drill). Coleman could excel as a secondary player early in his career as he continues to add refinement to the more subtle aspects of the position. But his wow plays will be worth it as he adds more down-to-down consistency.

34. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Paul makes a bit of a jump from my last board. He is big with incredibly long arms and the light feet of someone 200 pounds lighter, but he is more of a bundle of tools than a finished project. His hands often end up in a spread eagle position, which makes Paul have to recover from his poor positioning.

Paul can wallop defenders when he has everything working in the right direction and has real strength to go along with his long arms, but he is going to need consistent coaching and a plan at the next level to focus his ability and reach his high ceiling. Those willing to invest can come out on the other end with a quality starting left tackle, and who doesn’t want one of those?

35. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

All he does is move the chains. McConkey’s production at Georgia might not jump off the page, but he is a route-running dynamo that is explosive with the ball in his hands.

McConkey’s size will limit some of his upside on the outside, but his burst, balance and footwork let him win out there more often than you'd think. McConkey thrives against man coverage and he can pick apart his defender with his ability to bend and vary up his tempo in his route running. He is another player with limitations to be a true No. 1, but McConkey has all the makings of a third-down target monster who can create explosive plays at the underneath and intermediate levels. He has some similarities to Emmanuel Sanders, but with a smaller catching range.

36. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Like his teammate Odunze, Polk checks a lot of boxes at wide receiver. Inside-outside versatility? Check. Good hands? Check. Smooth athleticism with some glimpses of a deeper bag of tricks as a route runner? Check. Willingness as a blocker? Check.

Polk has above-average-to-good size, speed, foot quickness and contact balance along with everything listed above. He might not have true No. 1 option upside, but he can carve out a role in a lot of different types of offenses as a No. 2 option and become a reliable target-eater no matter what’s asked of him. He’s the ultimate useful type of wide receiver.

37. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Guyton is especially raw and has barely more than a dozen starts to his name, but his size and movement ability are hard to teach. He is going to need a developmental plan and patience, especially with adding strength to his lower body and with his pass protection technique, but he is a fun piece of clay for an offensive line coach to work with.

He’s best on the move as opposed to at the point of attack, but there aren’t a lot of big men who can move in space like Guyton.

38. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Frazier is everything you want from the leader of your offensive line room, competitive and tough with a high football IQ, Frazier is all about football and maximizes his traits on every snap. Frazier constantly gets himself in the right position and wins with quickness and hand placement, which allows him to create leverage with his blocks. Longer defenders will give him issues at the next level, but Frazier’s high-energy, polished and tenacious style will make for an exhausting day for whoever goes across him on Sundays.

Frazier is a center-only prospect without much positional flexibility, so it might limit his landing spots.

39. Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Hall is another gap-shooting prospect, and one I am bullish on at the next level because of his explosiveness and youth. He didn’t have the best box score numbers (six career sacks), but Hall is constantly disrupting offenses. He has a quick first step that often puts guards in a bad position and has plenty of length and balance to maintain his leverage. It’s a bit of a risk because of his low snap count in college, but Hall has serious upside as a disruptive interior defender who can play every down.

40. Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Kneeland is built like a defensive end more than an outside linebacker, and plays with heavy hands and has a frame to grow into. He consistently strikes back blockers as a run defender and as a pass rusher. He does not have a diverse set of pass rush moves, which is often why you see him using his strength and bull rush so much. He plays (and tested) like a very good athlete who has much more to tap into. He will take some time to harness his tools, but Kneeland can contribute early as he adds more to his arsenal.

41. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

The only running back in my top 50, Benson has had injuries in his career, but has been able to stay on the field over the past two seasons in a split backfield and show off his explosive play ability and balance:

not how I thought this run was going to end up when Trey Benson got the pitch pic.twitter.com/HreTQ6Ps9T — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 21, 2024

Benson has good size and ran a 4.39 40 at the combine, something that is reflected with the home runs he hit in college. Ideally he’d be with another back to eat some touches, but Benson has good vision, footwork and big-play ability, and shows off good hands in his limited exposure as a pass catcher. If a team is OK with his medical history, he can be an instant impact type of player.

42. T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Sweat is a jumbo-jumbo-sized defensive tackle who actually has flashes of finesse in his game.

T'Vondre Sweat (#93) with some quick hands and a close on the sack. pic.twitter.com/JEzovqA0H4 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 1, 2024

Sweat’s college career had been maddeningly inconsistent before putting together a strong final season at Texas. With Sweat, you bet on the intriguing combo of his giant size and quick hands and feet that he showed his last year, or the stretches of him being a non-factor like in previous years. (And that’s before even getting into his 360-plus-pound frame that will likely have to be monitored throughout his career.)

I thought I would be lower on Sweat but came away liking his game. There aren't many giant defensive tackles who can sideswipe interior linemen like Sweat did. It will all be about how consistent he can do it at the next level — and if he can avoid off-field incidents like his DWI arrest over the weekend.

43. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Long and twitchy, Franklin eats up ground quickly bounding down the field. Although he looks more like a classic outside-only "X" wide receiver, Franklin has the quickness to win underneath and from the slot as well. Franklin is explosive and has more to his game than first meets the eye. He’s a good route runner with long speed and will snatch throws from all angles that can help him in contested catch situations and in the red zone. He is skinny, but has more real “football player” to him than you’d think and plays with toughness and is a willing blocker. I struggle with Franklin a bit, especially considering his weight.

44. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Lassiter isn’t a great athlete and lacks ideal size, but he is a competitive and smart player who sees the game well and is constantly in the right position. He won’t be right for every landing spot, but he can be a positive starter in the right role that allows him to use his smarts and doesn’t ask him to hold up in man coverage all the time.

45. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Rakestraw’s play is infectious. He takes on every blocker like it's an insult and relishes getting man or press coverage assignments, whether it’s inside or outside.

Rakestraw is undersized, weighing in at 183 pounds at the combine, and will still need to channel the energy he brings to the game as his aggressive and handsy style, with lack of overwhelming athleticism, will draw penalties at the next level. His ability to hold his own against different types of wide receivers, with potential to play snaps in the slot, gives Rakestraw a path as a starter. Carlton Davis is bigger, but he is a good comparison at the position for Rakestraw.

46. Cooper Beebe, OG/OC, Kansas State

There aren’t many players who are built with Beebe’s Spongebob Squarepants frame at 6-foot-4 and sub-32-inch arms. Beebe is a strong interior lineman who consistently stays square to his blocking assignment because of his awareness, athleticism and quickness. His lack of length will give him issues against some of the longer NFL defenders, and might force a full-time move inside to center. Beebe’s foot speed, size and strength will give him a chance to mitigate those length concerns and be a good starter.

47. Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

Dorlus is a tweener and that can be to his benefit if he ends up on the right team. He has length and can win with strength or burst right after the ball is snapped. Dorlus is a contributor against the run and pass. He is versatile and can move along the defensive front depending on the down and play call, which will intrigue certain defensive coaches.

48. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

49. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

It's not a great linebacker crop this year, and deciding between Colson and Cooper is a bit of what flavor you prefer. Colson is a smart player and an OK athlete, but can hold up in coverage because of his play recognition ability. He has three-down potential and is a good tackler despite his lack of overwhelming size. Think of Colson as solid with a potentially low ceiling (although there is value in a real starting linebacker these days).

Cooper, on the other hand, is more of an athlete playing the position. He has real length (34-inch arm length) and speed, but lacks ideal size (only 230 pounds) and his play recognition can be up and down. Cooper can get caught playing high or a step slow against the run, but his speed allows him to recover. It will get only harder at the next level, but Cooper has a strong athletic profile and a frame to grow into. Did I mention off-ball linebackers are hard to find these days?

50. Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

Here's my top safety at another thin position in this year’s class of prospects. Mustapha brings it in the run game. There are several plays a game where Mustapha closes in on ball carriers from depth and instantly wipes them out.

Malik Mustapha closing the door from depth pic.twitter.com/oD0e9THVvQ — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 7, 2024

Mustapha is this year’s best tackling defensive back prospect. He constantly shows off his good burst when closing on the ball and is a strong and sound tackler with consistent technique in the open field.

In coverage, he is best when working in two-high shells. He shows the ability to transition cleanly when in man coverage situations. Mustapha lacks ideal height, but has plenty of size to his frame and he constantly puts ball carriers down with his strength. Think of him as a value-brand version of Budda Baker.

51. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

This is a big projection, but evaluating nearly every tight end prospect ever requires a huge heaping of projection. Johnson always showed more to his game than the box score numbers would indicate. He has outstanding size and was one of the best testers at the combine a few weeks ago.

Some clips of TE Theo Johnson (#84) against Ohio State.



Johnson didn't have a ton of production but he's an intriguing prospect because of his size, athleticism and potential as an in-line blocker. I'm a fan. pic.twitter.com/aieXWQtpdU — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 20, 2024

Johnson has legitimate upside as an in-line tight end, but he can actually stretch the field as a pass catcher with how smooth of an athlete he is in such a large frame, a player profile seldom seen outside of the 2023 draft class.

52. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

I have concerns right away with Rattler from a size and speed standpoint, but then I watch him get throws off from destroyed pockets to overmatched wide receivers from all kinds of different arm slots and it reels me right back in.

Blitzer wins right in front of Rattler's face and he doesn't flinch at all. Not even a smidgen. pic.twitter.com/y0VVVAR3oX — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) March 25, 2024

Rattler’s offensive line was constantly spinning around and putting him under duress, which actually provided plenty of usable film of how Rattler would operate from tough NFL pockets.

Rattler was able to move in the pocket and constantly get throws off, all while throwing his teammate open. He would hang the ball away from defenders in man coverage or save a teammate a hit from a closing safety. Rattler could be an interesting backup with a chance for more. A team with an established starter and a good offensive coach looking for a dart throw to find a replacement in the mid-future (say, the Rams) could be a good fit.

53. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Estime was part of a running back rotation at Notre Dame. When given extended run, he showed off tantalizing big-play ability with tight footwork in a good-sized frame. Estime is a bit of a finesse back in a bigger body, but still consistently runs through contact and shows off good feel and tempo for when to plant his foot and get north through the hole. His timed speed (4.7s 40 at the combine, but sub-4.6 at his pro day) doesn’t match his play speed.

54. Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

Trice is a power-first defender who can consistently push the pocket and impact the run game. He's more of a useful player than one with huge upside, a limited athlete who doesn’t win with bend and underwhelmed at the combine. But his film shows off a tough and competitive player who constantly contributes on all three downs.

55. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Nubin is a good athlete who can play in the box or from depth. He will be best in a quarters-based system with another like-bodied safety. He is more solid than good in coverage, and more athletic tight ends can give him issues if they push vertically. He is also a strong contributor in the run game and a willing tackler, but his athleticism limits his ability to recover if he missteps. I see him as a solid-level safety who will be constantly in the right spot at the next level.

56. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Tampa has good size and length, and can play inside or outside. He can match up with bigger receivers and also is a smart player when in zone coverages. He is a unique type of prospect.

57. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

McMilan has good size and is a smooth athlete who mostly operated out of the slot in college. McMillan has some of the same qualities as Christian Kirk. He can stretch the field and win consistently inside. He plays with just average strength as a route runner, but that does not hold him back in the run game, where he is willing to scrap and contribute.

McMillan won’t make a ton of defenders miss, but has some YAC ability as a defender splitter who can plant his foot and get upfield. He could be a strong secondary option at the next level.

58. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Wilson is a slot-only receiver who was super efficient in a run-first Michigan offense. Body control is Wilson’s strength. He is a good route runner because of his tight footwork and core strength that lets him work in and out of routes while keeping his feet. He has average size and might not be the best downfield threat, but he will be a nice secondary option in the intermediate and underneath areas.

59. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Sanders is a receiving tight end who will have to be moved around the formation to maximize him. He is a good athlete with very good ball skills despite lacking overly long arms. He will have to be split out or in an off-ball position, with no upside as an in-line TE because of his lack of size. But Sanders is a good receiver and enough of an athlete to create consistent yards after the catch and will create some matchup issues because of his speed and strong hands.

60. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

61. Calen Bullock, S, USC

Bishop is versatile with two-way upside at safety, being able to play in coverage or fill the run with equal aplomb and doing so with long strides. Bullock has good size and tight footwork, and is a better overall coverage player, but isn’t as strong against the run as Bishop. It comes down to what flavor of player you prefer.

62. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Robinson is another tweener whose best NFL spot I can’t figure out. He wins with his length, power and hand usage, but is just an average athlete who makes me think his best path forward is only on the inside.

63. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

I am a little lower on Worthy's game than others, but 4.21 is 4.21. Worthy isn't just a blazer and has more route running to him than you would think, but he is going to be best used vertically at the next level, likely more from the slot to hide his lack of size. It shows up when working over the middle, as he has a tendency to be a body catcher and shrink his smaller frame even more, leading to drops and double-catches.

64. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix is an older prospect (just turned 24) who has good arm strength and can push the ball when needed, but was often asked to, and preferred to, operate underneath. Oregon’s offense often had Nix get the ball out in short time, often not asking him to make more difficult throws down the field. He has solid accuracy and is a good athlete. Nix can create throws when things break down, but he’s not an aggressive thrower, so he can leave some meat on the bone. I view him as a high-end backup with a chance at starting in the right situation down the road.

65. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Corley can create explosive plays with the ball in his hands and has good strength. He is best attacking horizontally. Whether teams think he needs designed open touches or if there is more to tap into will determine how high he goes in this draft.

66. Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas

Puni played left tackle last year but will kick inside to guard at the next level. He has good size, solid length and is a better run blocker than pass blocker because of his lack of overwhelming athleticism. He has some things to work on with staying balanced and not overextending, but he will be a good contributor in the run game right away.

67. Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama

Braswell wins with more effort than high-end athleticism. He can affect the pocket because of his active hands, and does his best work when knifing inside on stunts. He contributes in a lot of ways, but has a limited ceiling as a pass rusher.

68. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Amegadjie is a complete mystery box of a player coming from the Ivy League, yet it is easy to see why he is so intriguing when you see his excellent combination of size and athleticism. He is raw and has battled injuries, but Amegadjie is a classic offensive line project that can pay dividends down the road with some patience and good coaching.

69. Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

Mahogany is a run-first guard who can wipe out a defensive tackle but is average as a pass protector. He has good size and length but will have issues early in his career in straight dropback situations.

70. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix plays with an aggressive style that makes him a really fun watch, but he has a tendency to spray the ball more often than you'd like and can be inconsistent with his anticipation, especially over the middle. He tested like a good athlete, but it doesn’t really show up when watching him. He is not a creative thrower and requires a larger platform to get the ball off in the pocket, but can get hot when given room to operate.

71. Kris Jenkins Jr., DT, Michigan

Jenkins’ game is more flashes than fully formed, but he has the upside of a three-down defensive tackle with potential to be a disruptive pass rusher from the inside.

72. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Brooks has adequate size and is coming off an ACL injury, but he is a smooth athlete with good vision, balance, hands and could be a strong part of a 1-2 punch at the next level.

73. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

I have no idea what to make of Wilson. He has XXXL size (6-6) that has some teams viewing him as a tight end, but he will show off more route-running chops than you would think. He can be frustrating, but I am bullish on Wilson’s size and fluid athleticism, with flashes of feel for playing wide receiver.

74. AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

I am a fan of Barner’s game and potential as a three-down, in-line tight end at the next level. He is a good blocker with good technique, strength and ability to bend and stay on his blocks through the whistle, while also being a solid athlete with good hands. He can contribute as an underneath and intermediate passing game option.

75. Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia

Van Pran is a solid center-only prospect whose experience can help him start on Day 1. He is feisty with good technique and size, but has limited athleticism and length (neither as big of a deal at center, but that narrows his positional upside). He can be a steadying force.

76. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Here's a late bloomer who eats up yards and can take any touch the distance on offense or special teams. Teams will have to dig more to figure out why Legette took so long to consistently see the field and whether this is more to his game than just routes that put him on the move, but his size and explosive play ability will keep teams interested.

77. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Allen is young with good size, light feet and solid vision. He does not have home run speed, but he's more than the Wisconsin stereotype of lumbering, oversized tailback. He will have to show more in the passing game, but has good hands and projects as a player who can eat touches in the backfield.

78. Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Wiley plays like an oversized wide receiver but is a capable blocker who can scrap in the run game. He has great size and is a fluid athlete with good hands. Wiley has a chance to keep ascending as a pass catcher in the NFL.

79. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Bullard is a smart player with the speed to take advantage of his ability to diagnose a play. He is willing to come up and play the run, but is an inconsistent tackler. He has a clear path to start at the next level because of his coverage ability and intelligence.

80. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Stover moved around positions in college and is a bit of a wild horse of a player at tight end, often rumbling on his routes and with the football through defenders after the catch. Stover still has to work on his overall polish and consistency, especially as a blocker, but his toughness and athleticism should let him see the field, with special teams coaches probably really interested in his skills.

81. Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas

Booker was productive in his one year at Kansas, and that was despite no real plan as a pass rusher and lack of consistency with his game, often being a non-factor for long stretches. He has length, twitchiness, and shows flashes of pass rushing upside. Booker is a project, but a fun one!

82. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Sainristil has below-average size but is a good athlete and smart player who could provide depth and be a possible starter at all five defensive backfield positions and also on special teams. He is willing to play the run and his athleticism and awareness allow him to be a good coverage player. The lack of size limits his ceiling.

83. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Fisher has a great frame, plenty of athleticism and foot quickness to hang at offensive tackle. But he is wildly inconsistent with his hands and pass sets that made him look unplayable at times. He improved as 2023 went along and could keep ascending in the right landing spot.

84. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Gray is a run-and-hit type of linebacker, but in a weak class, he provides as good of a package as any in terms of size, length, athleticism and tackling ability. He will have to keep improving his play recognition, but Gray has plenty of traits to keep developing into a starter.

85. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Pearsall is a vertical threat from the slot with good hands and ball skills, but lacks the strength to make a full-time living on the outside. He could be a good secondary pass catcher attacking down the field and in the intermediate areas.

86. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Corum doesn’t have ideal height, but he has a stout build and is a strong runner between the tackles with tempo and vision that are best used in gap scheme runs. He doesn’t have a ton of receiving production and has some tread on his tires, but Corum does a great job maximizing what is blocked for him and tested quite well.

87. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Irving is undersized and just an adequate athlete, but he knows how to set up his runs and keep hitting singles and doubles with his good vision and footwork. There are similarities, down to the underwhelming testing, to Kyren Williams.

88. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Melton is a supreme athlete with solid size who is best right now playing in off coverage. He is a willing tackler in the run game. Melton doesn’t always play to his testing numbers because of his inconsistent technique, but there are tools to mold.

89. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Eichenberg was productive against the run and pass. He shows consistent recognition of offensive plays. He is also not a net negative in coverage, although he can be overmatched against top-tier receiving tight ends and running backs.

90. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Wilson is a straight-line athlete who has battled injuries in his college career. He has a skinnier frame than most typical linebackers and chooses to slip under blockers rather than consistently taking them on, but plays with outstanding effort and will make some fun plays chasing down ball carriers with his speed. His medicals and lack of agility and strength keep me from making him a higher player on my board.

91. Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Smith is a gamble of a player but his combination of size (6-5, 306 pounds, 35-inch arms), short-area quickness and ability to impact all three downs are going to be intriguing for teams at the next level. They will have to be patient working through his inconsistencies in technique and effort.

92. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Rosengarten has good foot quickness and is athletic enough to hang on the outside at the next level. He needs to get stronger to take on a starting role, but his size, solid length and athleticism give him a chance.

93. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Fiske tested like a monster at the combine and can create explosive plays, but his short arms give him little room for error or ability to recover, and will often put him in a bad position if he is unable to win right after the snap.

94. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kinchens is aggressive and productive. He hunts for big plays, but his below-average athleticism will often give him little chance to recover. He is smart and can be unlocked in certain roles, but his lack of athleticism will limit his ability to impact the game, and might limit his risky, big-play hunting style.

95. Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois

Adams plays with strength and smarts that can bury defenders if he latches his hands into them. He can struggle when he misses his strike and has issues with recovering. He has a good understanding of his limitations and how to win despite them.

96. Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State

Harnessing Isaac’s gifts will be important at the next level. He will often take himself out of a play because of his lack of a plan and hands ending up all over the place. Still, Isaac shows the ability to be a strong run defender and plenty to work with as a pass rusher.

97. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Lloyd has a steady style that doesn’t have a ton of fat to it. He plays with a good base and shows the ability and burst to make one cut and get going. His vision is just OK, and there are times when you wish he would throttle forward a bit earlier. Overall Lloyd looks like a solid three-down back who can contribute in different schemes.

98. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Davis isn’t tall but has a good build and is a smooth rusher. He can consistently take what’s being blocked for him and knows when to plant his foot and start working forward on a run. He's also a steady contributor in the pass game. He is not explosive and is more of a singles hitter, which limits his upside, but he can be a nice member of a committee.

99. Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

Zinter is a smart and experienced player who uses advanced hand technique, blocking positioning and angles to maximize his adequate athleticism. He is coming back from a late-season leg injury and has just average strength, but Zinter’s film isn’t littered with many bad plays and he knows how to accomplish his task on a play.

100. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Sinnott is more of an old H-back than traditional tight end, but he can be a good role player in the right situation because of his ability to contribute as a secondary pass catcher and blocker on the move. Sinnott tested very well, although he did not always play to those testing numbers. I see similarities between Sinnott’s role in the NFL and how the Chiefs use Noah Gray as a versatile “adjustor” who can fill in as a fullback or a wing player.