NFL free agency tracker 2025: Signings, trades, roster moves for all 32 teams

In the NFL, every season is football season, so as winter starts to give way to spring and the new league year opens, the flurry of moves from around the league is in full swing with big name quarterbacks changing places and a Super Bowl-winning defense looking very different heading into the 2025 season among the top headlines. Several huge names have also cashed in while staying put at the new league year opens with superstars Josh Allen, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett all breaking records with extensions to remain in Buffalo, Las Vegas and Cleveland, respectively.
So how's you favorite team faring? Yahoo Sports has you covered with the additions for all 32 teams in our 2025 NFL free agency tracker.
Arizona Cardinals
Josh Sweat
EDGE4 years$76.4 millionSigned
Baron Browning
OLB2 years$15 millionRe-signed
Evan Brown
OL2 years$11.5 millionRe-signed
Akeem Davis-Gaither
LB2 years$11 millionSigned
Joey Blount
S2 years$4.75 millionRe-signed
Aaron Brewer
LS1 yearN/ARe-signed
Atlanta Falcons
Jake Matthews
LT2 years$45 millionRe-signed
Liam McCullough
LS4 yearsN/ARe-signed
Divine Deablo
LB2 years$14 millionSigned
Baltimore Ravens
Ronnie Stanley
LT3 years$60 millionRe-signed
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
QB
6 years
$330 million
Re-signed
Greg Rousseau
EDGE
4 years
$80 million
Re-signed
Khalil Shakir
WR
4 years
$60.2 million
Re-signed
Terrel Bernard
LB
4 years
$50 million
Re-signed
Josh Palmer
WR
3 years
$36 million
Signed
Reid Ferguson
LS
4 years
N/A
Re-signed
Michael Hoecht
DT
3 years
$24 million
Signed
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn
CB4 years$100 millionRe-signed
Tershawn Wharton
DT3 years$54 millionSigned
Tre'Von Moehrig
S3 years$51 millionSigned
Michael Jackson
CB2 years$14.5 millionRe-signed
Patrick Jones II
EDGE2 years$20 millionSigned
Tommy Tremble
TE2 years$10.5 millionRe-signed
Andy Dalton
QB2 years$8 millionRe-signed
Austin Corbett
C1 year$3 millionRe-signed
Chicago Bears
Dayo Odeyingbo
EDGE3 years$48 millionSigned
Grady Jarrett
DT3 years$43.5 millionSigned
Drew Dalman
C3 years$42 millionSigned
Jonah Jackson
OLN/AN/ATrade with Rams
Joe Thuney
OGN/AN/ATrade with Chiefs
Amen Ogbongbemiga
LB2 years$5 millionRe-signed
Josh Blackwell
CB2 yearsN/ARe-signed
Chris Williams
DTRFA tenderN/ARe-signed
Durham Smythe
TE1 yearN/ASigned
Tarvarius Moore
S1 yearN/ASigned
Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins
WRFranchise tagN/ARe-signed
B.J. Hill
DL3 years$33 millionRe-signed
Mike Gesicki
TE3 years$25.5 millionRe-signed
Joseph Ossai
EDGE1 year$7 millionRe-signed
Cody Ford
OL2 years$6 millionRe-signed
Oren Burks
LB2 years$5 millionRe-signed
Marco Wilson
CB1 year$1.52 millionRe-signed
Tanner Hudson
TE1 yearN/ARe-signed
Cal Adomitis
LS1 yearN/ARe-signed
Tedarrell Slaton
DT2 years$15.1 millionSigned
Samaje Perine
RB2 years$3.8 millionSigned
Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett
EDGE
4 years
$160 million
Re-signed
Cornelius Lucas
OT
2 years
$10 million
Signed
Kenny Pickett
QB
1 year remaining
$2.6 million
Trade with Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Osa Odighizuwa
DT4 years$80 millionRe-signed
Markquese Bell
S3 years$12 millionRe-signed
Trent Sieg
LS3 years$4.45 millionRe-signed
C.J. Goodwin
CB1 year$1.42 millionRe-signed
Solomon Thomas
DT2 years$8 millionSigned
Rob Jones
OL1 year$4.75 millionSigned
Javonte Williams
RB1 year$3 millionSigned
Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones
DT3 years$39 millionRe-signed
Jarrett Stidham
QB2 years$12 millionRe-signed
Talanoa Hufanga
S3 years$45 millionSigned
Dre Greenlaw
LB3 years$35 millionSigned
Matt Peart
OT2 years$7 millionSigned
Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes
LB3 years$25.5 millionRe-signed
Marcus Davenport
EDGE1 year$4.75 millionRe-signed
Zeke Turner
LB1 yearN/ARe-signed
Morgan Cox
LS1 yearN/ARe-signed
D.J. Reed
CB3 years$48 millionSigned
Green Bay Packers
Brandon McManus
K3 years$15.3 millionRe-signed
Isaiah McDuffie
LB2 years$8 millionRe-signed
Aaron Banks
G4 years$77 millionSigned
Nate Hobbs
CB4 years$48 millionSigned
Houston Texans
Christian Kirk
WR
1 year remaining
$15.5 million
Traded (Jaguars)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S
2 years remaining
$19 million
Traded (Eagles)
Derek Barnett
EDGE
1 year
$5 million
Re-signed
Dare Ogunbowale
RB
1 year
$2 million
Re-signed
Jake Hansen
LB
1 year
$1.7 million
Re-signed
Tremon Smith
CB/KR
2 years
$7 million
Signed
Sheldon Rankins
DT
1 year
$7 million
Signed
Darrell Taylor
EDGE
1 year
$5.25 million
Signed
Braxton Berrios
WR
1 year
$2 million
Signed
Justin Watson
WR
1 year
N/A
Signed
Indianapolis Colts
Ashton Dulin
WR
2 years
$8.5 million
Re-signed
Braden Smith
RT
1 year (reworked)
$16.75 million
Re-signed
Camryn Bynum
S
4 years
$60 million
Signed
Charvarius Ward
CB
3 years
$60 million
Signed
Daniel Jones
QB
1 year
$14 million
Signed
Jacksonville Jaguars
Patrick Mekari
OL
3 years
$37.5 million
Signed
Jourdan Lewis
CB
3 years
$30 million
Signed
Eric Murray
S
3 years
$22.5 million
Signed
Robert Hainsey
C
3 years
$21 million
Signed
Dyami Brown
WR
1 year
$10 million
Signed
Nick Mullens
QB
2 years
$6.5 million
Signed
Johnny Mundt
TE
2 years
$5.5 million
Signed
Hunter Long
TE
2 years
$5 million
Signed
Chuma Edoga
OT
2 years
$7 million
Signed
Kansas City Chiefs
Trey Smith
OG
Franchise tag
$23.4 million
Re-signed
Nick Bolton
LB
3 years
$45 million
Re-signed
Hollywood Brown
WR
1 year
$11 million
Re-signed
James Winchester
LS
1 year
$1.65 million
Re-signed
Jaylon Moore
OT
2 years
$30 million
Signed
Elijah Mitchell
RB
1 year
$3.5 million
Signed
Matt Araiza
P
ERFA tender, 1 year
$960,000
Signed
Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
EDGE3 years$106.5 millionRe-signed
Adam Butler
DT3 years$16.5 millionRe-signed
Malcolm Koonce
EDGE1 year$12 millionRe-signed
Isaiah Pola-Mao
S2 years$8.45 millionRe-signed
Elandon Roberts
LB1 year$3 millionRe-signed
Jeremy Chinn
S2 years$16 millionSigned
Alex Cappa
OG2 years$11 millionSigned
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
SN/AN/ASigned
Los Angeles Chargers
Elijah Molden
CB3 years$18.75 millionRe-signed
Khalil Mack
EDGE1 year$18 millionRe-signed
Bradley Bozeman
CMulti-year dealN/ARe-signed
JK Scott
P2 years$6 millionRe-signed
Teair Tart
DL1 year$5.5 millionRe-signed
Donte Jackson
CB2 years$13 millionSigned
Najee Harris
RB1 year$9.25 millionSigned
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
QB
2 years
$58 million
Restructure
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
1 year
$11 million
Re-signed
Davante Adams
WR
2 years
$46 million
Signed
Poona Ford
DT
3 years
$29.6 million
Signed
Miami Dolphins
Elijah Campbell
DB1 year$1.9 millionRe-signed
James Daniels
OL3 years$24 millionSigned
Zach Wilson
QB1 year$6 millionSigned
Ifeatu Melifonwu
S1 year$4 millionSigned
Larry Borom
OLN/AN/ASigned
Minnesota Vikings
Byron Murphy
CB3 years$66 millionRe-signed
Aaron Jones
RB2 years$20 millionRe-signed
Theo Jackson
S2 years$12.615 millionRe-signed
Ryan Wright
P1 year$1.75 millionRe-signed
Will Fries
OG5 years$88 millionSigned
Jonathan Allen
DT3 years$60 millionSigned
Ryan Kelly
C2 years$18 millionSigned
Isaiah Rodgers
CB2 years$15 millionSigned
Javon Hargrave
DTN/AN/ASigned
New England Patriots
Milton Williams
DT4 years$104 millionSigned
Carlton Davis
CB3 years$60 millionSigned
Harold Landry
EDGE3 years$43.5 millionSigned
Robert Spillane
LB3 years$37 millionSigned
Morgan Moses
OT3 years$24 millionSigned
Mack Hollins
WR2 years$8.4 millionSigned
Josh Dobbs
QB2 years$8 millionSigned
Khyiris Tonga
DT1 year$2.7 millionSigned
New Orleans Saints
Chase Young
EDGE
3 years
$51 million
Re-signed
Nathan Shepherd
DT
2 years
N/A
Restructure
New York Giants
Darius Slayton
WR3 years$36 millionRe-signed
Jamie Gillan
P3 years$9 millionRe-signed
Tommy DeVito
QB1 year$1.03 millionRe-signed
Chris Manhertz
TE1 yearN/ARe-signed
Paulson Adebo
CB3 years$54 millionSigned
Jevon Holland
S3 years$45 millionSigned
Chauncey Golston
DL3 years$19.5 millionSigned
James Hudson III
OT2 years$12 millionSigned
Roy Robertson-Harris
DT2 years$9 millionSigned
Chris Board
LB2 years$6 millionSigned
New York Jets
Jamien Sherwood
LB3 years$45 millionRe-signed
Tony Adams
SRFA tenderN/ARe-signed
Justin Fields
QB2 years$40 millionSigned
Brandon Stephens
CB3 years$36 millionSigned
Andre Cisco
S1 year$10 millionSigned
Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Baun
LB
3 years
$51 million
Re-signed
Saquon Barkley
RB
2 years
$41.2 million
Re-signed
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
QB
2 years remaining
$3.32 million
Traded (Browns)
Kenyon Green
OG
1 year remaining
$1.88 million
Traded (Texans)
Pittsburgh Steelers
DK Metcalf
WR
5 years
$150 million
Traded (Seahawks), then signed to extension
Malik Harrison
LB
2 years
$10 million
Signed
Donald Parham Jr.
TE
1 year
$1.17 million
Signed
Ryan McCollum
C
1 year
$1.1 million
Signed
San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Taylor Jr.
RB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Jordan Mason
RB
RFA tender, 1 year
$5.35 million
Re-signed
Luke Farrell
TE
3 years
$20.25 million
Signed
Richie Grant
S
1 year
N/A
Signed
Seattle Seahawks
Ernest Jones IV
LB3 years$33 millionRe-signed
Jarran Reed
DT3 years$25 millionRe-signed
Sam Darnold
QB3 years$100.5 millionSigned
Josh Jones
OL1 year$4.75 millionSigned
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin
WR3 years$66 millionRe-signed
Ben Bredeson
OG3 years$22 millionRe-signed
Lavonte David
LB1 year$10 millionRe-signed
Haason Reddick
EDGE1 year$14 millionSigned
Tennessee Titans
Sebastian Joseph Day
DT1 year$7.5 millionRe-signed
Andrew Rupcich
OLRFA tenderN/ARe-signed
Darrell Baker
CBRFA tenderN/ARe-signed
Dan Moore Jr.
OT4 years$82 millionSigned
Cody Barton
LB3 years$21 millionSigned
Washington Commanders
Deebo Samuel
WR
1 year remaining
$17.55 million
Traded (49ers)
Laremy Tunsil
LT
2 years remaining
$42.7 million
Traded (Texans)
Bobby Wagner
LB
1 year
$9.5 million
Re-signed
Zach Ertz
TE
1 year
$6.25 million
Re-signed
Tress Way
P
1 year
$2.8 million
Re-signed
John Bates
TE
3 years
N/A
Re-signed
Zane Gonzalez
K
1 year
$1.17 million
Re-signed
Javon Kinlaw
DT
3 years
$45 million
Signed