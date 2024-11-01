NFL injury tracker Week 9: Lamar Jackson misses practice again, Micah Parsons likely out, Patriots 'hopeful' about Drake Maye

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday. His absence on Wednesday was labeled a rest day by head coach John Harbaugh, but he later appeared on the team's injury report with a back and neck issue.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said on Thursday, "It is what it is," regarding Jackson's absence.

The Denver Broncos are the Ravens' Week 9 opponent. Veteran Josh Johnson, 38, is the team's backup.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, this is the first time since 2022 that Jackson has missed regular season practices due to injury.

Jackson has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions through eight games for the 5-3 Ravens.

Micah Parsons not expected to return for Cowboys

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that while the All-Pro edge rusher is improving, he's not ready to return to practice. That would likely rule Parsons out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Until they clear the return-to-play with [athletic trainer] Britt [Brown], I really don’t even entertain that thought," McCarthy said on Thursday. "So he’s not quite there yet."

Parsons suffered a high ankle sprain against the New York Giants in Week 4. He has already missed three games and it's like he will miss at least a fourth week for the Cowboys.

Saints' Derek Carr set to return after missing three games

Quarterback Derek Carr will be back under center for the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers after sitting out three games due to an oblique injury.

Jake Haener will serve as his backup despite the fact that rookie Spencer Rattler started the last several games in Carr’s absence.

"We felt like Rattler gave us the best chance at the time, and so I think we'll see where we're at come this weekend, what the expectation is. My expectation is that Derek's going to be ready to go," Allen said, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "In that case, Jake will be the backup ... I don't want to get into the specifics of the reasons why, but I feel like that's the best thing for our team."

Carr went down in the Saints' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month after he took a hard hit near the end of that game. He hasn't played since, which marks the longest stretch of time he's missed since he broke his ankle in 2017 when he was with the Raiders.

The Saints, who started the season 2-0 with a pair of blowout wins, have not won a game since.

Patriots QB Drake Maye progressing through concussion protocol

Drake Maye remains in concussion protocol, but the New England Patriots' quarterback could return Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the rookie quarterback has made big strides since suffering the injury last week against the New York Jets. Maye was limited in practice this week as he's yet to be cleared from concussion protocol.

"Very hopeful that things go the way they're trending," Van Pelt said Thursday.

Maye was injured on a hit to the head in the second quarter. Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood chased down Maye on a scramble and made helmet-to-helmet contact on a hit from behind as Maye slid.

Maye went to the sideline medical tent after the hit and then to the Patriots' locker room. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback on New England's next possession.

