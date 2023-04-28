NFL pays tribute to 3 Virginia players killed in November shooting before NFL draft

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

The NFL honored the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry before the start of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

The three players were killed in a shooting on Nov. 13 when a former walk-on player allegedly opened fire on a charter bus that had returned from a field trip in Washington D.C.

The players’ families were on stage for the tribute and presented with NFL jerseys with their names on them as they were honorary draftees of their favorite teams. Chandler’s family was presented with a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey, Perry’s family was presented with a Miami Dolphins jersey and Davis’ family received a Ravens jersey and posed for pictures with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Virginia running back Mike Hollins was wounded in the shooting. His recovery has been remarkable and he returned for spring practice earlier this year. Virginia canceled the rest of its season following the shooting.

Christopher Darnell Jones has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Chandler, Davis and Perry along with other charges. Hollins was one of two wounded in the shooting.

