NFL playoff picture Week 12: Lions, Chiefs hold top spots as postseason race heats up

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The playoff race is heating up, but nothing has changed at the top.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions won on Sunday to maintain their leads in the AFC and NFC races, respectively. The Chiefs snuck out a win over the Panthers with a game-winning field goal, and the Lions flew past the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions are now 10-1 for the first time since 1934. Neither have officially clinched a playoff spot just yet, but that feels imminent.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as Week 12 of the NFL season wraps up.

NFC playoff picture

As of Nov. 25, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

1. Detroit Lions (10-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-5) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

On the bubble

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

9. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

AFC playoff picture

As of Nov. 25, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (7-5)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) vs. 6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)*

4. Houston Texans (7-5) vs. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)*

On the bubble

8. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

Full NFC standings

As of Nov. 25, here’s where things stand in the NFC

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2)

2. Washington Commanders (7-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (4-7)

4. New York Giants (2-9)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (10-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

4. Chicago Bears (4-7)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

3. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

2. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

3. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Full AFC standings

As of Nov. 25, here’s where things stand in the AFC

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

3. New York Jets (3-8)

4. New England Patriots (3-9)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)*

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-8)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (7-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-8)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)*

3. Denver Broncos (7-5)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)

*The Ravens and Chargers will wrap up Week 12 with their game on "Monday Night Football"