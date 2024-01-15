NFL playoffs schedule, times: Packers at 49ers set for primetime Saturday matchup in divisional round

El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Jordan Love (10) celebra junto al wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) luego de combinarse para un pase de touchdown durante la primera mitad del juego de la NFL ante los Cowboys de Dallas, el domingo 14 de enero de 2024, en Arlington, Texas. (AP Foto/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The second round of the playoffs is nearly set.

With wild-card weekend two-thirds of the way through, the NFL released the tentative schedule for the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend on Sunday night.

There are still two games to go in the first round. The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon after their game was delayed due to a winter storm in New York. Then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night to close out the first round.

Here's a look at the divisional round schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 20

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens/Kansas City Chiefs

4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC

The Texans rolled past the Cleveland Browns to kick off wild-card weekend on Saturday afternoon. If the Bills beat the Steelers, they'll head to Baltimore to take on the top-seeded Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. If the Steelers win, the Texans will head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

8 p.m. ET | Fox

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a massive upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. As a result, they'll head to the Bay Area to take on the top-seeded 49ers on Saturday night.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Philadelphia/Tampa Bay at Detroit Lions

3 p.m. ET | NBC

The Detroit Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in what was their first postseason win in decades. They'll now host either the Eagles or the Buccaneers next weekend in what's sure to be another electric night at Ford Field.

Kansas City at Buffalo or Pittsburgh at Baltimore

6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

The AFC will close out the divisional round with one of two matchups on Sunday night. If the Bills beat the Steelers, they’ll host the Chiefs in Buffalo. If the Steelers win, they’ll head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

