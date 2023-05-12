NFL Schedule release instant reactions: Time to officially buy the Detroit Lions hype

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The NFL schedule has finally arrived. While the release itself has taken on a life of its own, the offseason's final major event now provides not the 'what' but the 'when' of the season, as we can now visualize 'when' the season's defining moments will play out.

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide their instant reactions and identify which games will define the 2023 season and answer the most burning questions of the offseason.

Are the Jets and Lions legit? Harmon and Del Don attempt to figure out which games will tell us if the darlings of the summer can match their offseason hype.

Who's the biggest threats to the Chiefs and Eagles in their respective conferences? Harmon and Del Don pick the games that will tell us who the real contenders are in each conference.

The two then wrap up the show with a rapid fire game to answer the other major questions of the season, including which game could decide who gets Caleb Williams next year.

2:12 - First impressions of NFL schedule release

5:42 - Here are the teams with at least 5 primetime games

8:41 - Who's this year's Broncos (Nightmare on primetime team)?

11:52 - Matt Harmon explains why the NFL hates your family

18:08 - Who has hardest and weakest schedule?

19:43 - How the schedule can answer biggest season's questions

19:59 - When are we going to know the Lions are for real?

24:28 - When will we know if the Jets are legit or not?

30:27 - When we will know the biggest threats to Chiefs in AFC?

40:44 - When will we know biggest threats to Eagles in NFC?

42:17 - When will we know 49ers starting QB?

46:17 - When are we going to know if Russell Wilson is broken or fixed?

47:48 - When will Anthony Richardson be unleashed?

56:11 - What game will decide who gets Caleb Williams?

58:50 - Rapid fire takes on best revenge games

