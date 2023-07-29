NFL training camp: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won't budge on Zack Martin's holdout: 'There's no resolution'

Jerry Jones didn't sound like a man prepared to give in to All-Pro guard Zack Martin's holdout.

The Dallas Cowboys owner told reporters Saturday that "nothing" needs to happen to end Martin's contract dispute. And that Martin will "come to camp when he comes to camp."

"There's no resolution," Jones added. "There are a lot of consequences if he doesn't."

Those consequences are simple: Martin will be fined $50,000 for each day of training camp he misses this summer. But that could be remedied if the two sides come to an agreement soon. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson that the Cowboys could deploy an Aaron Donald-esque solution for Martin, where the team simply adds more money to his deal to make him happy.

But it doesn't even sound like Jones is interested in changing any terms of Martin's contracts just to appease his starting guard.

"He's been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years," Jones said. "It's just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen."

Reports of Martin's consideration to skip camp surfaced 10 days ago after a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Martin felt "woefully underpaid relative to the market." Martin, who'll be 33 in November, is the eighth-highest paid guard in the NFL despite six All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections since 2014. The Cowboys signed Martin to a six-year, $84 million deal in 2018 but restructured it in March to open up more salary cap space.

Cowboys impending roster decisions

Martin's situation comes at a critical juncture in the Cowboys' future plans.

The team seems like it's in Super Bowl-or-bust mode for 2023 after Dallas shed Ezekiel Elliott's contract and signed cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million extension. But there is still the issue of wideout CeeDee Lamb, who has two years left on his contract after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for 2024, and running back Tony Pollard, who will play this season on the franchise tag after he failed to sign a long-term deal.

And then there's linebacker Micah Parsons, who is coming off his second consecutive season with at least 13 sacks. He's also been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in each of his two NFL seasons after being the No. 12 pick by the Cowboys in 2021. Parson should and likely will command a big pay day when he's eligible for an extension after this season.

These issues aren't lost on Jones. And it sounds partially why he won't budge on Martin, who is still under contract through the 2024 season.

"It's not about precedent, it's about facts," Jones said. "We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. That's a fact."

Jones also added in an interview with ABC he isn't concerned about Martin's situation and told ESPN's Ed Werder the two sides have had "talks." Martin even texted the Cowboys offensive line that he'd "be there soon" and quarterback Dak Prescott publicly advocated for Martin to make more money.

But for now, Martin remains absent and the Cowboys are left with a major decision on their hands before an important season.